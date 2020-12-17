Taylored Fulfillment Services Acquires the US Operations of Toll Global Logistics

Taylored's Chairman Jonathan Rosenthal said that "by combining Toll's port-centric operations and Taylored's e-Commerce fulfillment centers in gateway markets, the acquisition will unlock substantial efficiencies. The consolidation will produce a network effect of other streamlined processes." With enhanced service offerings including omni-channel retail, wholesale and e-Commerce fulfillment, cross-dock / transloading services, value added services and transportation solutions, Taylored has expanded its' full-service port-to-door supply chain solutions.

"Toll has closed an agreement to sell our US logistics operations which includes warehousing and trucking operations nationally to Taylored. The sale will allow Toll to focus on our core growth markets across the Asia Pacific region," said Peter Stokes, President Toll Global Logistics.

"We pride ourselves on being growth oriented, performance driven, and customer focused. Our mission is to service our customers by leveraging our logistics expertise, continued investment in technology, and a network of strategically located facilities to bring down our customers' costs and shorten their delivery times in this rapidly escalating direct to consumer retail environment," said Jim DeVeau, President and CEO of Taylored Services Parent Co., Inc.

ABOUT THE ACQUISITION

Joseph DeSaye, a founding member of FMI International, and Taylored, joined together to acquire the US operations of Toll Global Logistics. Founded nearly thirty years ago, Taylored Services has grown to be an award-winning Top 100 3PL. FMI International, founded in 1979 by Ernest DeSaye, began with freight forwarding from the country of manufacture, primarily Asia, into the United States with a wide variety of services including trans-loading, distribution center bypass, warehousing, pick-and-pack and local and long-distance transportation prior to their sale to KRG Capital in 2003 and eventually to Toll Group in 2010.

Taylored's acquisition of the US operations of Toll Global Logistics is a natural fit given domain expertise and focus. This acquisition will expand a critical footprint in key distribution areas. The centers are strategically located near the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, New York and Miami as well as the distribution hotspot of Louisville, KY, will total more than 4.1 million square feet of Tier 1 distribution space.

Taylored Services' nearly thirty years of experience reinforces the stability, strength and long-standing business acumen needed to satisfy their customers. Combined with key locations and state of the art technology provided by Taylored, this acquisition provides a solid foundation for years to come.

About Taylored Fulfillment Services

A New Jersey based company founded in 1992; Taylored Services has grown to become a national leader in distribution, fulfillment and warehousing. Their distribution centers are located near the nation's busiest ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, New York and now Miami. They provide services to a diversified client base including wholesalers, manufacturers and retailers (traditional and online only e-tailers) with expertise that extends to multiple brand and accessory categories.

