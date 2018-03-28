Taylored Services Partners with Global Accessory Leader, Geneva Watch Group

"The cooperation with Taylored Services has enabled Geneva to better manage volume peaks while maintaining the high service quality and adherence to customer compliance," expressed Stefan Kuhlwein, CFO & COO of Geneva Watch Group. "We have been quite impressed by their dedicated team and strong expertise in watch logistics and fulfillment, and look forward to the future of this partnership."

After years of running their own in-house distribution network, Geneva decided the timing was right to move from a fixed costs structure to a variable model with a logistics provider with proven experience, best of class technology, and engaged leadership. Filtering through the TOP 100 3PL's, Geneva was referred to Taylored Services by an industry peer based on Taylored's expertise and vast experience working with accounts in the accessory industry, specifically timepieces.

By partnering with Taylored, Geneva was able to leverage Taylored's familiarity and proficiency in the accessory marketplace. Last year alone, Taylored shipped more than 20 million watches while performing more than 80 million tasks related to tagging and preparing watches for fulfillment.

"Whether we are shipping to a retailer or direct to the end consumer on behalf of our customers, Taylored Services multi-channel approach to retail allows our customers to present their product to market in a host of verticals," shared Jim DeVeau, CEO Taylored Services. "At Taylored, we do it all from assemble to applying price stickers to tagging to boxing, in short: "Taylored knows Watches."

Taylored's technology continues to prove successful in delivering outstanding service to another watch industry leader.

About Taylored Services

Taylored Services is a fully integrated third party logistics provider specializing in wholesale, retail, and direct to consumer unit fulfillment. They operate approximately 1.5 million square feet of distribution & fulfillment space near the gateway Ports of Los Angeles / Long Beach and Port of Elizabeth / New York. Beginning in 1992, Taylored Services is now a national leader in distribution, fulfillment, and warehousing with extensive experience in apparel, footwear, and accessories.

About Geneva Watch Group

Geneva Watch Group is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of quality timepieces. This includes the creation of watches under license for fashion and lifestyle brands like Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Ted Baker London, and Sean John. Geneva strives to produce gorgeous, eye-catching watches that highlight the individual style of both the consumer and the brand.

