Taziki's Appetizer Bundle Debuts This Holiday Season

Taziki's Hummus: a puree of chickpeas, tahini, touch of cumin, and lemon juice.

Taziki Dip: a blended Greek yogurt with fresh cucumber, dill, and a hint of lemon.

Taziki's Spicy Pimento Cheese: a mix of hand-grated sharp cheddar, mayo, diced red peppers, and a hint of Tabasco.

Taziki's Whipped Feta: incorporates generous scratch-made feta with a honey drizzle and parsley garnish.

The gluten free, vegan, and vegetarian friendly options that make the Taziki's Appetizer Bundle also comes with 20 carrot sticks, 20 celery sticks, 20 sliced pieces of fresh cucumber and 60 baked pita chips.

The story behind Taziki's delicious pita chips, which has no additives or preservatives, is a unique one. Naji Constantine, the chef who has baked Taziki's pita bread for over 20 years, considers his art of making bread for others a sacred opportunity. "The timing methods and water temperature that goes into preparing pita bread is a staple of Mediterranean cuisine," said Naji Constantine, Owner, Constantine International Foods. "The recipe and seasoning used to create Taziki's pita bread is one that has been in my family for generations."

Grazing Boards are becoming more and more popular. Beyond being a fun, interactive nibbling experience, it requires no cooking. Taziki's Appetizer Bundle can help customize your board to fit the occasion, utilizing beautiful vegetables, crisp pita chips and delicious dips.

"As we approach the holiday season, we wanted to offer our guests their favorite Taziki's appetizers in a larger, shareable form," said Dan Simpson, CEO, Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "Our Appetizer Bundle makes it easier to entertain this holiday season."

This bundle will be available for the entirety of the holiday season from November 16th - December 31st at participating locations for $39.99.

Available to order online and pick up curbside the Taziki's Appetizer Bundle is sure to be the perfect season entertaining experience.

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has over 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Contact: Julie Wade, Senior Director of Marketing

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

[email protected]

205-547-364

SOURCE Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Related Links

https://www.tazikis.com

