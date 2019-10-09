Taziki's Celebrates American Families With Giveaway

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe sees great importance in family mealtime and strives to make healthy meal planning quick, easy, and nutritious. Eating together as a family gives parents the opportunity to be role models by setting examples of healthy eating habits and proper table manners. Therefore, in celebration of American families, Taziki's is giving away four Dinner for 4 meals.

Interested applicants can enter this giveaway by:

Liking Taziki's National Family Week Facebook or Instagram posts.

Tagging four family members or friends by commenting on a post.

Ordering a Dinner for 4 online during the month of October.

The Center on Addiction at Columbia University has done a series of studies on the importance of family meals. Research shows that families who share meals together on a regular basis, reap many benefits including obesity prevention, higher grade averages, and lower chance of picky eaters. Additionally, family meals reduce the chance of engagement in high-risk behaviors such as substance abuse and violence. They have also linked to fewer psychological problems.

Another study, published in the journal Pediatrics , found that children who regularly enjoyed family meals were less likely to experience symptoms of depression.

"Studies show that family meals provide an opportunity for family members to come together, strengthen ties, and build better relationships," said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "They foster a sense of belonging which leads to better self-esteem."

Consequently, in conjunction with Taziki's National Family Week, the restaurant is working to promote the need for family dining and strives to make these meals as convenient as possible.

Taziki's menu is known for its original chef-driven recipes prepared daily from more than 100 fresh produce items as well as more than 60 herbs and spices flavoring the food, including freshly grilled meats, original sauces, and healthy side dishes, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options. Taziki's does not use fryers or microwaves while preparing meals for customers. The restaurant's website, tazikiscafe.com , provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has more than 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across the chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily, and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's thrives on the words included in their culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through their mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

