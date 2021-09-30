Taziki's Invests in Workers with Innovative Skill-Building, Language Learning Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe today announced an innovative partnership with EnGen , a social enterprise that helps immigrant and refugee workers develop and apply critical language skills at work.

"There's never been more opportunities to find a job and turn it into a career and at the right place, find balance with both living and making a living," said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "Which is why we're driven to provide as many opportunities to anyone who shares this vision and we'll make the investments in building skills that light the path to not just jobs, but careers - and economic mobility."

Eduardo Martinez, a Taziki's employee in Nashville, TN, joined the company in 2016, and at the beginning of his career he faced barriers both in and out of work due to his limited English proficiency. An early participant in the English learning program, Martinez has now advanced to the position of General Manager at Taziki's, and his English skills have helped grow his career and improved his ability to communicate outside of work.

Dayanna Vasquez, a Taziki's employee in Richmond, VA who has been learning English through EnGen, said English learning helped her advance through Taziki's to a customer-facing role. "I no longer need a translator to communicate with coworkers," said Vasquez. "Learning English was a boost to my career, and it is a gift that lasts forever."

"By offering English training at work, restaurants like Taziki's can equip talented employees, like Eduardo and Dayanna, with the language skills they need for promotion and advancement. Removing English as a barrier helps employers foster a collaborative and equitable work environment," said Katie Nielson, Chief Education Officer at EnGen.

EnGen's unique language learning platform trains skilled immigrants and refugees for in-demand jobs in industries like hospitality, manufacturing and healthcare. It has also helped them to achieve their real-world career goals, including better communication with colleagues, easier communication with colleagues, receiving a job offer and pay raises.

"Taziki's cultivates an employee environment that is collaborative and nurtures employee growth within the company," said Amy Parman, Director of Training, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "The difference in working at Taziki's compared with other restaurant brands is that we provide extended flexibility and unique opportunities."

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has over 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

About EnGen

EnGen is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps immigrants and refugees achieve self-sufficiency, economic mobility, civic participation, and a better quality of life through virtual English language education. Prior to launching in 2020, the award-winning language learning platform was built and refined for ten years and informed by data of over four million learners. Available on desktop, tablet and mobile, EnGen offers customized learning pathways that adapt to language level, real-world interests, and career goals. Learn more at https://getengen.com

