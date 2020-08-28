Taziki's Mediterranean Café Celebrates National Gyro Day By Giving Taz Rewards Members A Gift

On National Gyro Day, customers that have already signed up for Taz Rewards through the Taziki's mobile app or online and entered their email address will be sent a $5 off code that can be redeemed in-store to use on their favorite Taziki's meal of their choice. TAZ Rewards is Taziki's first-ever loyalty program where members earn a star for every $5 spent. Once 25 stars are earned, guests will receive $10 off their next order.

"Gyros were one of the first menu items I created for the Taziki's menu over 20 years ago and one of our most popular items," said Keith Richards, Founder, Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "Our Gyro Day giveaway has been a huge success the past two years and we are looking forward to celebrating National Gyro Day in a new way with our guests again this year."

Taziki's has expanded technology capabilities for customers including app offerings, accessibility to ordering online as well as a new website.

Taziki's guests regularly enjoy a variety of hand-crafted gyros including a grilled chicken gyro; greek salad gyro: grilled beef tender gyro; grilled lamb gyro; and grilled veggie gyro.

Gyro entrees are served with chips and a choice of a healthy side including fresh-cut fruit; tomato-cucumber salad, pasta salad; roasted new potatoes or basmati rice.

"I love eating at Taziki's because the food is always fresh and flavorful," said Phillip Guidry, Taziki's customer and 2019 National Gyro Day Giveaway Winner. "My wife and I eat there several times a month and have enjoyed everything we've ever ordered."

The restaurant's website, tazikiscafe.com , provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

