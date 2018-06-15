Taziki's Mediterranean Café Launches "HOPE" Program in Georgia

"Taziki's not only provides job opportunities for our Villagers in their restaurant, but now our Villagers are taking an active role in growing the herbs used in their kitchens through the HOPE project and the Annandale Greenhouse," said Adam Pomeranz, CEO/President of Annandale Village.

Following the launch of the program, adults are growing and maintaining herbs that are currently being used by Taziki's six locations in metro Atlanta. The fresh, locally grown herbs – parsley, oregano, cilantro, basil and rosemary – are being used to flavor the restaurant's Mediterranean-style foods.

"These opportunities allow our Villagers, adults with special needs, the opportunity to learn job skills and be productive members of society. Annandale Village is proud to be part of the purpose and mission of the HOPE project, giving all individuals the opportunity to grow, learn, and positively impact our world," said Pomeranz.

The HOPE Program originally began after Taziki's founder Keith Richards decided to get more involved with special needs education. His restaurants had been employing people with special needs, but he realized they needed more opportunities.

Only 35% of people with disabilities are employed and one in five Americans has a disability.

"We are thrilled to create opportunities and a bright future for local adults in partnership with Annandale Village," said Chad Reynolds, Taziki's Mediterranean Café – Atlanta. "Once special needs students graduate from high school, finding work can still be virtually impossible. The HOPE garden project can turn into sustainable work for local adults. Our goal is to help Atlanta's special needs and at-risk individuals stay gainfully employed."

Taziki's currently has 41 locations in 10 states participating in some version of the HOPE Program.

