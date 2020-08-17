TAZO® and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Introduce "Routine Reboot" Week To Challenge Fans To Reinvent Their Routines

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TAZO tea launches "Routine Reboot" – a call to action for people to explore new routines to gain new perspectives. The brand is teaming up with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of hit Netflix show Never Have I Ever, to inspire fans to try on and experiment with new habits and routine out of their existing day-to-day.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is hosting TAZO’s “Routine Reboot” – a week of exploring the routines of a multifaceted group of artists, athletes, parenting experts, and entrepreneurs – inspiring fans to try on new routines of their own. As fans explore new routines, TAZO’s new Energize & Dream teas can help manage energy levels from sunrise to sunset. These blends are made with ingredients like revitalizing guarana to help jumpstart their day, and calming valerian root to restore and do it all over again tomorrow.

"My routine has been completely turned upside down in 2020 and adjusting hasn't always been easy," said Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. "I'm excited to partner with TAZO to share 'Routine Reboot' week with my fans! We'll be checking out some cool routines from inspiring creators every day throughout the week, learning new tools and picking up new habits along the way!"

From August 17th – 21st 2020, Maitreyi will host "Routine Reboot," which will follow a multifaceted group of influencers from varying backgrounds, professions, and lifestyles throughout their day. Each day, influencers will share glimpses into both their old and new norms to inspire fans to try on different routines of their own – such as acclimating to new morning rituals, managing busy work from home schedules, and raising a family in quarantine. Influencers sharing snippets into their routines include:

"Off the Barre" with Alex Wong , Professional Ballet Dancer: @alexdwong

with Professional Ballet Dancer: @alexdwong "Entrepreneur Hours" with Brandon Bryant , Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist and Creative Director: @wallstreetpaper

with Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist and Creative Director: @wallstreetpaper "Between the Reps" with Deja Riley Izydorczyk , Fitness Instructor: @dejariley

with , Fitness Instructor: @dejariley "Two Moms, Two Routines" with Ebony and Denise Nunez , LGBTQ+ Advocates and Moms: @team2moms

"2020 has been all about adaptability, and through 'Routine Reboot,' we're challenging our fans to consider how they can make simple changes to better themselves – and society – and to shed the habits that aren't providing meaningful value to their lives anymore," said Laraine Miller, Senior Director, U.S. Tea at Unilever. "We're excited to introduce TAZO's new blends, Energize and Dream, to help fuel this exploration, and provide fans with the balanced energy they need throughout the day to enable them to explore new routines outside of the expected."

TAZO's new energy management blends combine functionality with flavor, crafted with unique ingredients to create a memorable sipping experience, no matter what time of day:

TAZO's New Energize tea provides a burst of energy through an invigorating blend of green teas, with ingredients like guarana, citrus, ginseng, yerba mate and chipotle chili pepper

provides a burst of energy through an invigorating blend of green teas, with ingredients like guarana, citrus, ginseng, yerba mate and chipotle chili pepper TAZO's New Dream tea allows for a restorative night's sleep through a dreamy blend of valerian root, lavender, passion flower, chamomile, vanilla and almond

TAZO invites consumers to participate in "Routine Reboot" and try on new routines of their own by following Maitreyi and the Routine Reboot influencers on Instagram. Fans can also follow along with the hashtag #TAZORoutineReboot and check out TAZO.com to learn more about the brand's unique tea blends, including Energize and Dream, and where to purchase.

About TAZO

Founded in 1994 by Steven Smith, TAZO is a brand with a rich history of pushing taste and blend boundaries in the specialty tea segment. Carefully crafted with the most delicious tea leaves, spices and botanicals, TAZO's portfolio includes hot and iced tea, concentrates, k-cup pods, bottled tea and tea bags. For more information, including where to purchase, please visit TAZO.com.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands delivered 78% of total growth and 75% of turnover in 2019.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

