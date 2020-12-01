TazWorks Announces a New Data Provider - MeasureOne

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, today announced its newest provider of education verifications, MeasureOne. MeasureOne offers fast, easy, and accurate verifications through this powerful new integration while providing a wide variety of solutions to businesses.

"Our partnership and integration with TazWorks makes a fast and seamless process for their background screening customers to use an alternate way to verify educational data as part of the services they offer to their customers," said Yaron Oren, Chief Revenue Officer, MeasureOne. "Education verification is a critical component of background screening and we are thrilled to support the market with accurate and transparent academic data that is cost-effective for businesses. We are proud to offer the industry's first consumer-permission academic data sharing platform ensuring that consumers give consent to access their education data, alleviating privacy concerns."

TazWorks is excited to offer a verification service that ingests, compares, and evaluates academic data with ease using the most expansive access to academic data education institutions which includes real-time access to academics, degrees, attendance dates, grade point average, and other detailed information.

"MeasureOne has developed a great tool that will help our CRAs complete their education verifications in a timely matter," says Maricela Cazares, TazWorks Product Manager. "Since the verification process is consumer-driven, delays in receiving the requests because of institution closures or staff is a thing of the past! The process is completed in real-time and around the clock."

About TazWorks

TazWorks™ is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate more efficiently. TazCloud also delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

