TazWorks Announces General Release of its Next-Generation API and New Integrations

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the leading background screening platform for CRAs and background screening professionals, today announced the general release of its next-generation API, TazAPI Advanced™. TazWorks' new JSON-based API is fully documented and includes an intuitive development portal. It is designed to give HR Tech companies, third-party developers, and independent CRAs the ability to efficiently create their own custom front-end experience on top of TazWorks' industry-leading background screening platform.

As part of the general release of TazAPI Advanced™, the company also announced the availability of several new integrations developed using TazAPI - ICIMS Prime™, MeasureOne™, Greenhouse™, and PageUp™, adding to an existing list of industry leaders like Ultimate Software™, Bullhorn™, Jobvite™, NeoGov™, Teleo™, Deltek™, Bamboo HR™, and many others.

"It has been amazing to watch the evolution of how searches come through our platform," said TazWorks Marketing VP, Kary Burns. "We are seeing a shift where CRAs and screening agencies are offering their services through an integration with the client's preferred HR or property management software. The data suggests that the future of background screening is through integrations, and we have invested accordingly."

"TazAPI Advanced™ is easier than ever for users to make a connection with its fully documented and public API," said TazWorks Founder/CEO, Barton Taylor. "This new tool has already powered four new connections to top-tier HR technology companies during its short beta-release and will propel our dominance in integrations."

TazAPI Advanced™ is available immediately. Learn more about TazAPI Advanced and TazWorks Integrations at tazworks.com/integrations.

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks™ is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate efficiently. TazCloud delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers and is based in the Salt Lake City area of Utah.

