TazWorks Announces Hiring of New Product Manager for its Industry-Leading CRA Technology Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the leader in technology solutions and business strategies for the background screening industry, announced that Maricela Cazares has joined the company as Product Manager. Cazares will play an instrumental role in helping develop and improve TazWorks products. Her deep experience in the Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) industry will allow her to see how products can be improved from the client's perspective.

Cazares comes to TazWorks after spending 16 years with Imperative Information Group, a successful CRA and longtime client of TazWorks. As one of Imperative's first employees, Cazares helped pioneer policies and procedures that have led to Imperative's success as a trusted CRA. "Maricela helped me build my business from the ground up," said Imperative Information Services President and Founder, Mike Coffey. "She will be an incredible asset for all of TazWorks' clients because she understands their business and its needs like few could ever dream of."

Cazares will have the opportunity to apply her CRA experience to help refine and improve TazWorks products, starting at the beginning of the product development process through rollout and deployment. Her polished and professional approach to excellence in every project, will make for a valuable asset to both TazWorks and its clients.

"I'm so excited to have joined the TazWorks team," said Cazares. "It feels like I've known the folks from TazWorks for my entire career. The biggest reason I accepted this position is because they share my commitment to making the customer experience the best that it can be. It's something I always appreciated as a client and now I am excited to be part of the TazWorks team."

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks is a SaaS-based software and technology platform that powers the largest number of background screening companies in the nation. TazWorks offers end-to-end technology solutions and revenue-generating strategies to Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks delivers the most comprehensive network of integrated data providers, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), drug screening, and other related services. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

