TazWorks Announces New Integration with ClearCompany

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, today announced its latest integration with ClearCompany. ClearCompany is a premier talent management platform for talent acquisition, planning and analytics, employee engagement, and performance. The new integration will allow TazWorks consumer reporting agencies to offer their clients a full-service pre-employment experience that includes background screening as part of an integrated solution.

"As more and more mid-sized companies choose ClearCompany as their preferred platform for end-to-end talent, they bring with them a demand for add-on services. As the world's fastest-growing talent management platform, that's a ton of demand. Companies like TazWorks help us fill that demand with thousands of choices instantly rather than working on one solution provider at a time and that means more choices for our clients on the one platform they prefer over other choices in the market," said ClearCompany's CEO, Andre Lavoie.

Companies that utilize ClearCompany's Applicant Tracking System integration together with TazWorks' background screening tools, get a simple and efficient pre-employment screening solution that communicates with their candidates from beginning to end, building applicant trust with an engaging hiring experience.

"The ClearCompany partnership brings a unique opportunity for TazWorks clients to pair world-class screening technology, with an industry-leading talent management solution specifically catering to the SMB space and offering incentives for doing so," said Jordan Blasdell, Director of Strategic Alliances for TazWorks. "Integrations with ATS technologies have become essential as more companies are leveraging the power of HR management software throughout the pre-hiring and employment cycle."

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks™ is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate more efficiently. TazCloud also delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

Learn more at www.tazworks.com

