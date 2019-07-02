TazWorks Announces New Partnership with Innovative as the Newest Data Provider in TazCloud

SALT LAKE CITY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the creators of TazCloud™ - the leading independent technology platform for the Background Screening industry, today announced the anticipated expansion of its world-class integration partnerships to include Innovative and their industry-leading data solutions.

The new partnership brings two of the industry's top players together to deliver best-in-class screening solutions to Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) and professional background screeners of all sizes. TazWorks' unique cloud-based platform, with its comprehensive suite of screening applications and fully-integrated partners, like Innovative, help screening agencies to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and productivity without having to build proprietary platforms. The addition of Innovative's data solutions helps the entire industry as leading screening technology providers continue to converge within TazCloud to offer unparalleled power and flexibility.

"We couldn't be happier about our expanded partnership with TazWorks," said Clifford J. Williams, Innovative's Founder and CEO. "The TazWorks team holds a strong and well-earned reputation for delivering significant value to the CRAs who choose TazWorks' software to power their businesses, and our expanded collaboration will bring additional, unique opportunities to our trusted mutual clients."

Innovative's data solutions will be available immediately through TazCloud and TazWorks partner TradeHouse Data.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the most comprehensive background screening solution through TazCloud, and that includes giving them access to the very best data sources," said Barton Taylor, TazWorks Founder, and CEO. "Innovative is consistently recognized as an industry leader, and our customers now can select Innovative as their trusted data source within TazCloud."

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks offers turnkey screening solutions and growth strategies to organizations who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate more efficiently. TazCloud also delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Applicant Track Systems (ATS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in Utah.

Learn more about TazWorks at www.tazworks.com

