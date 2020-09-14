TazWorks Announces Upgrade to its TazInsights™ Business Intelligence Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the leading software and technology platform for background screening agencies, announced today, a significant upgrade to its TazInsights Business Intelligence platform for CRAs. TazInsights has been completely redesigned around BI powerhouse - Sisense™ to improve the overall performance and capabilities of the tool and to position it for future growth and expanded features.

"This is a complete overhaul of TazInsights," said Joe Olsen, TazWorks' Chief Operating Officer. "We learned a lot from the first version of our product, and it changed the way we are able to see into our business. We've been using the redesigned tool during the COVID pandemic and I can't underscore enough how much it has helped us to navigate through this global crisis with the customized dashboards, dynamic reporting capabilities, and tools that immediately tell us what is happening in our business. We want our clients to have the same capabilities and see what TazInsights is capable of doing for them."

Kevin Bachman, a background screening advisor and host of Background Check Radio, recently commented about the importance of effectively using business intelligence. "When I was inside a CRA, it was one of the most important tools I had at my disposal. Now, as a strategic business advisor, I can confidently say most companies do not fully utilize them and have lower revenues, lower margins, and higher expenses as a result. How profitable you are really is a choice. The more a shop focuses on creating and using the right metrics to run their business, the more profitable it becomes."

Learn more about TazInsights™ at https://tazworks.com/insights



ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks™ is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening services. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced BI tools that help screening professionals operate efficiently. TazCloud delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems, Property Management, Applicant Tracking Systems, and drug screening providers and is based in SLC, Utah.

Learn more about TazWorks at www.tazworks.com

