TazWorks Obtains SOC 2 Compliance Attestation Report

Security : TazWorks is protected against unauthorized access, through sufficient firewalls, multi-factor authentication, intrusion detection, and more.

: TazWorks is protected against unauthorized access, through sufficient firewalls, multi-factor authentication, intrusion detection, and more. Availability : The system is consistently available for operation and use, with more than 99.95% uptime and continuous performance monitoring.

: The system is consistently available for operation and use, with more than 99.95% uptime and continuous performance monitoring. Confidentiality: Confidential information stays that way through encryption, access controls and permissions, firewalls, and internal information policies and procedures.

"This report proves our commitment to providing the best quality software for the background screening industry by meeting the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality," says Scott Kimball, TazWorks CTO. "We apply the most rigorous security methods and monitoring possible in every aspect of our technology, and now we have an additional layer of transparency that allows our current and prospective customers to understand exactly how we do that."

"SOC 2 compliance goes beyond the software we've built and maintain," adds Joe Olsen, TazWorks COO. "To achieve this report, we must have strict operating procedures in place for every aspect of our organization. Achieving this standard shows that even with the many regulations in the background screening industry, consumer reporting agencies can feel confident knowing they're using the best software service possible when they choose TazWorks."

Consumer reporting agencies use TazWorks software to perform millions of criminal and credit checks, drug tests, reference verifications, and more each month for employment, tenant, and volunteer screening. As SOC 2 reports are becoming more and more frequently requested by clients and required in RFPs, having these standards already in place will give TazWorks' CRAs the competitive edge they need when selling their services to continue growing the more than 300,000 organizations they serve.

TazWorks' commitment to high standards for security, availability, and compliance means that they also maintain PCI DSS and EI3PA certifications, regular security audits performed by The Cadence Group, continuous monitoring by Qualys, GDPR compliance, and more.

Current and prospective customers and users of TazWorks software can receive a copy of the SOC 2 report by contacting compliance@tazworks.com or calling 801-572-7401.

