TazWorks Offers Secure Identity Verification Through its Leading Background Screening Platform - TazCloud™

SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the background screening industry's leading independent technology platform, recently added Consent Identity Verification (CIV) to its portfolio of TazCloud™ background screening applications. TazCIV™ is a knowledge-based authentication (KBA) tool that gives background screening agencies the ability to offer a fully-integrated electronic identity verification service to their clients.

Identity theft has become a world-wide problem, costing the global economy over $500 billion a year. More and more companies are requiring that candidates confirm their identities before they begin the application process to protect both the organization and individual from fraudulent activity resulting from identity theft. TazCIV provides background screening agencies additional security measures in offering employers, property managers, and volunteer organizations a verification tool that is simple and efficient.

TazCIV uses knowledge-based authentication to present multiple-choice questions to a candidate that contain personal information that only they should know how to answer. A wide range of data sources are used to create a unique set of questions. The questions are derived from the user's commercial and public records and are typically advanced and detailed.

"Using a product like Consent Identity Verification (CIV) provides benefits to both CRAs and their clients," said Natalie Mirando, TazWorks Director of Risk Management. "For CRAs, it can be an additional accuracy tool to verify a candidate's identity. For their clients, it is an added layer of protection that they are indeed renting a property or hiring the person whose name was on their application. With recent high-profile breaches of PII (Personally Identifiable Information), it is no longer enough to trust that someone is who they say they are. Adding safeguards like CIV can help."

TazWorks is a SaaS-based software and technology platform that powers the largest number of background screening companies in the nation. TazWorks offers end-to-end technology solutions and revenue-generating strategies to Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks delivers the most comprehensive network of integrated data providers, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), drug screening, and other related services. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

