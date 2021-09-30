TB Alliance Expands Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to development and delivery of improved regimens to fight tuberculosis (TB), has added four new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are Dr. Eric Goosby, Sundar Kodiyalam, David Y. Norton, and Sangita Reddy. These new members bring decades of experience in disciplines spanning drug development, public health policy, and health systems management and will help guide the organization as it further expands its work in product delivery in addition to bolstering its research and development capacity.

Dr. Eric Goosby is an internationally recognized expert on infectious diseases. Dr. Goosby was the founding director of the Ryan White CARE Act, the largest federally funded HIV/AIDS program in the U.S. He went on to become the interim director of the White House's Office of National AIDS Policy. In the Obama Administration, Dr. Goosby was appointed Ambassador-at-Large and implemented the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). In 2015, he was appointed by the UN Secretary-General as the Special Envoy on Tuberculosis in 2015. Most recently, he served as a member of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. He is currently a Professor of Medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine and leading the Center for Global Health Delivery, Diplomacy and Economics, Institute for Global Health Sciences

Sundar Kodiyalam co-founded the venture capital firm, Vatera Healthcare Partners, and was its Managing Director for more than ten years. Mr. Kodiyalam has decades of experience in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors, previously serving as Senior Vice President of Commercial Development & New Business Ventures at Kos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Vice President of Commercial Development at Ortec International. Further, Mr. Kodiyalam served as Director of Business Development & Licensing at Schering-Plough Corporation and in domestic and international marketing roles at Novartis.

David Norton returns to TB Alliance's Board of Directors, previously serving from 2012-2018. Mr. Norton spent 32 years at Johnson & Johnson, before retiring in 2011. He served as Company Group Chairman, Global Pharmaceuticals and was responsible for leading and developing the strategic growth agenda, including the strategy for licensing, acquisitions, and divestments, and ensuring alignment with global strategic functions, research and development and the commercial organizations. In his previous tenure on TB Alliance's Board of Directors, Mr. Norton's knowledge of the pharmaceutical development industry and professional experience around the world proved valuable in shaping TB Alliance's strategies, particularly around global partnerships.

Sangita Reddy is the Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. In this capacity, Ms. Reddy has been passionate about expanding access to healthcare throughout India and underserved regions of the world, the guiding force in Apollo's research, innovation, and healthcare initiatives, and pivotal in influencing the development of the healthcare information technology industry in India. Ms. Reddy has previously served as President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and on the Steering Committee on Health for the Twelfth Five Year Plan (2012–2017) by the Planning Commission, Government of India. As an appointed member of CSIR overarching committee, she works closely with the Indian scientist and research ecosystem to help accelerate the use of science for the development of the country in all spheres, including economic, social wellbeing and healthcare.

"With its new therapies changing the TB treatment landscape, TB Alliance will continue to develop innovative products as well as expand delivery of new treatments," said Dr. Bruce Carter, Chairman of the Board, TB Alliance. "The addition of these distinguished members expands our expertise across both the public and private sector and reinforces our commitment to improved treatment for TB for all."



About TB Alliance

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (United Kingdom), Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW, Global Disease Eradication Fund (Korea), Global Health Innovative Technology Fund, Indonesia Health Fund, Irish Aid, Korea International Cooperation Agency, Medical Research Council (United Kingdom), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the United States Agency for International Development. For more information, visit http://www.tballiance.org.



