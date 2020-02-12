TB Alliance Names Dr. Daniel Everitt Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

"It's a privilege to continue my work at TB Alliance in an expanded role," said Dr. Everitt, who has more than 30 years of experience in clinical drug research and development. "We are committed to advancing new and better drug regimens that can improve the lives of people with TB."

In addition to directing senior medical and safety staff, Dr. Everitt will integrate activity across disciplines, including pre-clinical, data management, regulatory, statistics, quality assurance and clinical operations. He will be responsible for advancing a comprehensive, fully compliant and proactive approach to TB Alliance's clinical development initiatives.

"Dan has been truly instrumental in TB Alliance's success and I look forward to his continued vital contributions as Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Eugene Sun, Senior Vice President, Research and Development at TB Alliance.

Dan joined the TB Alliance as a Senior Medical Officer and was promoted to Vice President in 2015. He previously spent 10 years in Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical sector, including as Vice President and Global Head of Clinical Pharmacology and Experimental Medicine at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research and Development, and as Vice President of Safety Governance. He is an author or co-author of more than 50 publications in peer-reviewed journals in the fields of pharmacoepidemiology, clinical pharmacology and tuberculosis therapy.

About TB Alliance

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW, Global Health Innovative Technology Fund, Indonesia Health Fund, Irish Aid, Medical Research Council (United Kingdom), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rockefeller Foundation, United Kingdom Department for International Development, and the United States Agency for International Development. For more information, visit www.tballiance.org

