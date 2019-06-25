TB Alliance Names Eugene Sun as Senior Vice President for Research and Development

"I am energized to join TB Alliance in their mission to advance cures for tuberculosis – the single largest infectious disease threat the world faces today, with more deaths than any other infectious disease. Diagnostic difficulty, inadequate drugs, emerging resistance, poverty and frequent HIV coinfection present further challenges. It is hard to imagine an area of greater medical need," said Dr. Sun.

Dr. Sun has extensive experience in leading pre-clinical and clinical development of novel drugs, including a broad array of anti-infective agents. Prior to his role at HHS, Dr. Sun served as CEO of Melinta Therapeutics, an antibiotic-focused company. He previously spent seventeen years at Abbott Laboratories, most recently as Corporate Vice President, Global Pharmaceutical Clinical Development. He is a graduate of Harvard University and NYU School of Medicine and trained in internal medicine and infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco.

"This is a pivotal time for TB Alliance," said Mel Spigelman, MD, TB Alliance president and CEO. "Dr. Sun's extensive experience in global drug development and product registration will prove invaluable to advancing our pipeline and benefiting the millions around the world in need of new TB therapies."

About TB Alliance

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW, Global Health Innovative Technology Fund, Indonesia Health Fund, Irish Aid, Medical Research Council (United Kingdom), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Kingdom Department for International Development, and the United States Agency for International Development.

