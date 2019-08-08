TB12 Launches Their First Line of Science-Based, NSF Certified for Sport® Nutritional Supplements

Developed in partnership with Atrium Innovations, the global leader in science-based nutritional health products, TB12's nutritional supplements offer essential nutrients in high-quality forms that are formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of today's athletes.* Additionally, Atrium's supplements undergo a meticulous testing and verification process and are NSF Certified for Sport®, ensuring all products are quality and safety certified and tested for more than 272 banned substances. NSF Certified for Sport® is also recommended by the MLB®, NFL®, NHL®, PGA®, LPGA® as well as numerous other leagues and associations.*

The TB12 line provides gluten-free and non-GMO nutritional supplements that contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors, making it a preferable choice for athletes of all levels seeking to maximize their health and performance without the high sugar content and additives found in many vitamin and nutritional products. In addition to providing the best selection of health and fitness products on the market, the TB12 line of nutritional supplements delivers a wide range of clean products for male and female athletes including:

Multivitamin – Provides important antioxidants for vision and immune support** in addition to nutrition for daily wellness and activity. The formula includes Vitamin D3 1000 IU and Methylated B Vitamins to ensure utilization by the body for cellular energy.**

"Tom has talked about the importance of supplements in his book, The TB12 Method, helping our bodies get the nutrients that we may be lacking in our overall diet to help optimize recovery, pliability, and performance," said John Burns, CEO of TB12. "It was a natural next step for TB12 to launch our own nutritional supplements and we're really proud of this new line as we expand our product offerings."

Whether you're looking to maintain proper nutrition or build muscle, TB12 Nutritional Supplements aim to provide your body with what it needs to get up, go, and keep going.

TB12 Nutritional Supplements are available globally online beginning August 8th, with prices ranging from $13-$48. To purchase and learn more about the new line including full ingredients and recommended daily intake, visit www.TB12Sports.com.

* All registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners and used without permission. No implied endorsement is intended.

** These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About TB12

TB12 is transforming global health & wellness by empowering athletes to prevent injury, improve longevity, and raise their peak performance. Founded and inspired by the training method of 3-time NFL MVP and 6-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and business partner Alex Guerrero, TB12 delivers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience. TB12 integrates revolutionary concepts in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength & conditioning, and cognitive health. TB12 supports athletes through an omnichannel approach that incorporates physical locations, immersive digital experiences, and innovative functional products. Information about TB12 products and services is available at TB12sports.com. To keep up with the latest TB12 news, please follow TB12 on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TB12sports) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/TB12sports).

About Atrium Innovations

Atrium Innovations is recognized as a pioneer in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of science-based nutritional health products. Atrium has become a leader in vitamins, minerals and supplements with the largest and fastest-growing brands in the market, along with a proven reputation for premium-quality, science-based, professionally recognized products.

