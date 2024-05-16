TBA Worldwide Appoints Courtney Olbrich as Chief Growth Officer

The 20-year industry veteran will oversee internal marketing and business development efforts.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TBA Worldwide (TBAWW), a collective of advertising agencies and specialty marketing firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Olbrich as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), effective immediately. The 20-year veteran of the marketing and advertising industry joins TBAWW from Brandon , a company within the TBAWW collective.

During her eight-year tenure at Brandon, she most recently served as Director of Media, Analytics and E-commerce. In this role, she led strategic media planning and execution for all clients, launched the agency's e-commerce and retail practice, and managed the day-to-day operations of the media department. Throughout her career, she has worked with a broad range of national, regional and local organizations, including professional sports teams, e-commerce brands, automotive, healthcare, tourism, legal, CPG and financial organizations.

As CGO, Olbrich will be responsible for driving growth across TBAWW agencies. Her focus will include fostering innovation, cultivating strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to clients. She will oversee the agencies' marketing and business development efforts with a focus on optimizing content marketing to enhance brand engagement and increase website traffic. Additionally, she is tasked with implementing new technologies, identifying new revenue streams, and providing strategic growth guidance across all disciplines within the collective.

"Courtney has been instrumental in Brandon's significant growth during her time here," said Scott Brandon, CEO of TBA Worldwide. "Her experience in selling integrated media, e-commerce and analytics solutions that deliver high ROI for clients has taken our media team to the next level. We are confident in her ability to develop and implement strategic plans that will not only drive revenue for our agencies but also secure high-level partnerships, solidifying our position as a leading collective for digital marketing solutions."

About TBA Worldwide

TBA Worldwide is a fast-growing independent collective of advertising agencies and specialty marketing firms with a shared goal of providing brands with data-driven marketing solutions. Anchored by Brandon , a fully integrated marketing agency, TBA Worldwide is comprised of full-service content production studio, Cineloco ; performance and SEO specialty agency, Eight Oh Two ; social media and influencer specialty agency, Joybyte ; outdoor leisure-oriented marketing team, TBA Outdoors ; hotel digital marketing agency, TravelBoom ; and more. Collectively, the TBA Worldwide network has powered successful campaigns for hundreds of national brands in a wide array of industries. Learn more at tbaww.com .

