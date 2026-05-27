TBC Taps Into Big Tech, Academic Networks to Secure New Strategic Advisors

Stanford professor Druckmann & Google product veteran Holden join organization in key strategic roles as commercialization phase ramps up

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biological Computing Co. (TBC), the company building neuron-based computing for the post-silicon AI era, today announced the appointment of two strategic advisors and part-time operators: Shaul Druckmann, Associate Professor of Neurobiology at Stanford University, as Neuroscience Advisor, and Richard Holden, former Google executive and product leader, as Product and Partnerships Advisor.

The appointments come as TBC enters its next phase of commercialization, expanding its work at the intersection of living neurons, AI systems and next-generation compute infrastructure. Organizationally, the team has grown from five to 25 full-time employees.

Druckmann will advise TBC on neuroscience strategy, neural data modeling and the translation of biological computing into AI systems. He will also support TBC's academic and research collaboration strategy as the company continues to build bridges between frontier neuroscience and commercial AI applications.

Holden will advise TBC on product development, go-to-market strategy and strategic partnerships, including work with cloud providers, AI infrastructure companies and hyperscalers.

"Shaul and Richard bring two forms of expertise that are essential to TBC's next chapter," remarked Dr. Jonathan Pomeraniec, co-founder of TBC. "Shaul is one of the leading thinkers in how neural circuits compute, and Richard has built and scaled category-defining products used by hundreds of millions of people across the world. Together, they will help us turn biological computing from a scientific breakthrough into a platform that can reshape AI infrastructure."

"Biological computing requires both scientific depth and commercial discipline," added Dr. Alex Ksendzovsky, co-founder of TBC. "Shaul helps us stay anchored in the frontier of neuroscience, while Richard helps us translate that work into products, partnerships and systems that can scale massively. This represents a full-circle moment to have both of them advising TBC as we move toward commercialization."

Druckmann is widely recognized for his work on the circuit dynamics of brain computation. At Stanford, he serves as Principal Investigator of the Druckmann Lab where his team studies how neural circuits generate computation and behavior. His research sits at the intersection of neuroscience, computation and systems modeling, making him a natural fit for TBC's work connecting living neural systems with modern AI.

"Biological neural networks offer a fundamentally different way to think about computing," said Druckmann. "TBC is taking a rigorous and ambitious approach to understanding what living neural systems can teach us about intelligence, adaptation and efficiency. I'm excited to support the team as they translate those insights into real AI systems."

Holden joins TBC after more than two decades at Google, where he helped build and scale some of the company's most important products. He was an early leader in Google's advertising business and later led product development for Google's travel products, including Google Flights and Google Hotels, which became leading global products in their categories.

"TBC is working on one of the most important questions in technology: what comes after brute-force scaling?" said Holden. "The company's approach is both scientifically novel and commercially compelling. I'm excited to help the team shape products, partnerships and go-to-market strategy as biological computing becomes a practical layer in the AI stack."

TBC's platform integrates living neurons with modern AI systems to improve how models train, perform and scale. The company encodes real-world data into neurons, records neural responses and translates those responses into software modules that can improve AI models. TBC's work has applications across AI infrastructure, computer vision, generative video, world models and real-time adaptive systems.

The advisor appointments follow a series of recent milestones for TBC, including its announced $25 million seed financing, new website and brand launch, growing commercial partnerships and media coverage in outlets including Fortune and Forbes. The company recently hosted a media lab tour at its Mission Bay headquarters and continues to expand its San Francisco-based team across neuroscience, biology, AI, product and business development.

Interested AI researchers, neuroscientists, investors, and partners can learn more at tbc.co.

About The Biological Computing Co.

Based in San Francisco, The Biological Computing Co. is harnessing evolutionary intelligence to redefine computing. TBC's platform integrates living neurons with modern AI systems to create models that are more stable, scalable and efficient. Founded by neurosurgeon-scientists, biologists, engineers and AI researchers with expertise across neuroscience, wetware engineering, machine learning, computer vision and AI, TBC is building the future of biological computing.

Related Links: www.tbc.co

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SOURCE The Biological Computing Co.