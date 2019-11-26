TBD Media Launch 50 Sustainable and Climate Leaders

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The current shape of our world's environment appears bleak. Climate change haunts the public consciousness with an inevitability only exacerbated by harsh criticism from the world's leading environmental figures and a growing movement of radicalised environmental groups who lash out against an establishment that has consistently put short term concerns above the welfare of our planet and its fragile ecosystems. With current conditions making it more and more unlikely that society will achieve the target of 1.5°C of warming agreed in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, there are fears of irreversible and catastrophic effects upon the very fabric of our world. It is easy to grow despondent when considering the shape of the planet today, and what it might be like tomorrow.

Corporations are a well-established contributor to these negative conditions. While a majority of governments apply the sticking plaster of tentative change - even as others urge the continued and increased use of fossil fuels and deny the very existence of climate change – corporations around the world engage in operations that have long-lasting and wide-ranging effects on the planet's biosphere.

However, it is the corporations of the world that have the biggest hope of making a real and positive difference to our future. With society's growing understanding of climate change there are more corporations, both local and global, who are realising their responsibility when it comes to creating lasting and meaningful change in order to ensure the sustainability of this world.

We at TBD Media Group are launching our 50 Climate Leaders and Sustainability Hub online. We believe it is important to highlight the corporations who are proving through their actions that they care about a renewable and green future. We have content in the form of videos and articles available on this hub to showcase the sustainable efforts of our contributors. The video content is also available on Bloomberg Media's digital properties.

In an uncertain time with so many quick to point fingers and lay blame; we act to display through quality content that it is possible for positive change to occur and to make a difference in the long-term. Corporations are an integral part of our society and must be given the chance to act for the common good.

'I believe approaching this issue with a positive lense is key to solving the challenge ahead. A solution based journalism approach is what we need, identifying ways we can all move forward with a share sense of responsibility as stakeholders in the wellbeing and future of our planet.' Paolo Zannini CEO – TBD Media Group.

