TBD Media Launches Sustainable Development Goals Campaign

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, world leaders at the United Nations adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. These goals were conceived to help countries strategize their targets and mobilize initiatives to end inequalities and tackle climate change.

In the years since, many countries have done so. But perhaps the most interesting uptake of the 17 SDGs has been in the private sector. According to a PWC report, published in 2018, 72% of companies refer to the SDGs in their annual reports[1]. 50% of those have identified priority SDGs and begun to strategize their actions around achieving those goals by 2030.

It is clear, then, that companies are engaging on a broad scale with the SDGs, with many pushing to embed them further in their operations.

For those as yet to fully strategize their actions, an ongoing and constructive dialogue communicating the business performance benefits and economic opportunities offered by tackling the world's most pressing issues is crucial. A February 2018 study by KPMG supports this, finding that less than 1 in 10 businesses reported a business case for acting on the SDGs[2].

The study explains the huge benefits to be gained from understanding the SDGs as a catalyst for innovation and market transformations. The Business and Sustainable Development Commission estimates that the SDGs open up a market worth at least $12trillion[3].

TBD Media Group are delighted that the market potential for doing good is so high. As a media agency centered on pragmatic, solutions-based journalism, they know there is a need for an open platform of communication that drives engagement with the positive actions of organizations around the world.

As a result, TBD Media Group is partnering with some of the world's leading organizations – including Siemens, Coca Cola and Barclays – to communicate to corporations, governments and individuals around the world the actions that can be taken and the positive impact they can have for business and society alike.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals Hub will be a home for the stories shaping the world of today and tomorrow, enabling businesses, NGOs and governments to voice their commitment to sustainable development of society, and engage in open, productive dialogue with all of their stakeholders.

17 Sustainable Development Goals Hub will go live on 10th September, find out more about the campaign visit the website here: http://www.17sustainabledevelopmentgoals.org/

