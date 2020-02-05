TBD Media's 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders Campaign

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is facing a severe crisis that is predicted to change the way we live for good. Climate change and its effects are never far from the headlines, with debates about what we can do to avert an environmental catastrophe continuing to rage with many perspectives and opinions in full display.

The general public is being asked to change its lifestyle to offset climate change in ways that are as varied as they are numerous while governments and industries alike are being criticised for their negative effect on the world and their lack of commitment to significant change that could make a real difference. However, while increasingly radicalised protestors and activists are blaming whole industries for climate change, there are groups within many sectors around the world that are engaging in positive and sustainable action.

TBD Media is pleased to announce the launch of our 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders campaign. In collaboration with prominent media outlets, this campaign will offer a platform for industry groups and corporations engaged in measures, strategies and actions designed to offset climate change to display their efforts and progress.

We hope that such a display of commitment to positive action will serve to show the wider industrial and societal spheres that it is possible for sustainability to be a key concern in economically viable strategies going forward, and that there are groups currently leading their respective sectors in such endeavours.

Our campaign, with original video content and engaging articles for such clients as Mitsubishi, BP, Upfield, Siemens and Estée Lauder Companies will be available on our online hub and through other digital media platforms.

While it is easy to look at the current situation and lay blame at the feet of faceless groups and corporations, we believe in the importance of displaying the significance and benefits of change and positive action through quality content. It is critical that positive actions are highlighted and that the groups making them are given a platform to prove to their wider industries that effective change is possible in this climate and can be used to do real and sustainable good.

