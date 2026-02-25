TBD Raises $3M and Launches a New Market for Human Sentiment

After 19 million votes from 225,000+ verified participants, TBD opens to the public.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBD, a prediction market protocol designed to measure verified human sentiment, today announced its $3 million seed round and public launch from private beta. The round was led by CMT Digital and ParaFi, with participation from Jump Crypto.

While prediction markets have surged in popularity around elections and sports, TBD is creating an entirely new category: markets built around global human opinion. As AI-generated content and bots flood the internet, it is becoming harder to know what real people actually think. Sentiment data influences everything from business decisions to public policy, yet measuring it accurately online has become increasingly difficult. TBD ensures that every respondent is a uniquely verified human, enabling large-scale, bot-resistant inputs.

"The internet is flooded with synthetic content, and measuring what real people think is an increasingly difficult task," said Corey Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of TBD. "We are building TBD to discover human sentiment in a digitally native, AI-resistant, and economically sustainable manner."

The protocol enables individuals and organizations to launch polls answered exclusively by World ID–verified participants. Solana-based prediction markets are simultaneously created, where users can trade on the outcomes. The system aligns economic incentives around real human opinions, making it measurable and market-driven.

"The TBD team has the rare combination of deep mechanism-design thinking and relentless product velocity," said Sam Hallene, Partner at CMT Digital. "TBD turns verified human sentiment into a market, which we believe will become instrumental as AI erodes trust in traditional data sources."

TBD's private beta concluded with over 4,000 markets created, and more than 19 million votes collected from more than 225,000 unique participants globally.

"ParaFi has backed prediction markets since 2018 and believe they are a natural extension of capital markets, bringing transparent, incentive-aligned pricing to future outcomes," said Anjan Vinod, Managing Director at ParaFi. "We believe TBD thoughtfully extends that model by integrating polling and markets into a single onchain workflow, creating a tighter feedback loop between sentiment and capital. We're excited to back this team, whose track record of bringing thoughtful, well-executed DeFi products to market gives us conviction in their ability to scale TBD."

By organizing global opinion into transparent, tradable markets, TBD aims to surface deeper truths about the world and create a new framework for understanding collective belief in the age of AI. Measure what the world really thinks at tbd.vote .

TBD is a prediction market protocol for human sentiment. By combining verified global polling with permissionless market creation, TBD enables anyone to measure and trade on real human opinion at scale. The company was founded by Corey Miller and Taehoon Lee, who previously worked together at dYdX.

