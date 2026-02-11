TBG Partners Announces Newly Expanded Branded Environments Practice, Elevating the Human Experience and Identity of Place

The Texas-based landscape architecture and planning firm, TBG, sees the team and its capabilities as a strategic growth driver this year as the firm moves toward providing a cumulative story of place for its clients.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBG Partners, the visionary landscape architecture and urban planning firm, announced the strategic expansion of its Branded Environments practice. The move formalizes a boutique service the firm has delivered for more than 20 years as part of its core design work.

TBG Partners Branded Environments Team (Left to Right) Industrial Designer Ryan Sanford, Managing Director Jeff Raudabaugh, Team Leader Elena Cannaday.

Led by Managing Director Jeff Raudabaugh with veteran team member and industrial designer Ryan Sanford, the Branded Environments team has historically supported TBG's landscape architecture and urban planning projects by shaping identity-driven spaces. Starting in 2026, the firm is establishing the group as a dedicated practice unit to provide focused creative leadership and a platform for growth.

"Branded Environments has long been embedded in our work, but standing up a dedicated studio allows us to sharpen our focus on the elements that make places resonate – identity, interaction, and authenticity," said Bill Odle, President of TBG. "This evolution allows us to expand our placemaking influence more consistently across all our projects while opening new strategic partnerships. With the expertise in this new studio, we are unlocking opportunities for market leadership and innovation, ensuring we continue to deliver holistic, high-quality design solutions for our clients and communities."

With the launch, TBG has hired Elena Cannaday as senior associate and team leader. Cannaday joins the firm with an interior architecture, graphic design, and visual merchandising background for major national retailers, including REI and Whole Foods. Her experience strengthens the team's ability to translate brand values into built environments that are intuitive and enduring.

"We design and implement iconic, story-driven landmarks and branded spaces that strengthen identity, foster engagement, and enhance the overall experience of the built environment," Raudabaugh said. "Our value has been serving as the connector between designers, developers, and end users. For years, that made us a hidden gem. Now we are ready to bring this expertise forward as a stand-alone offering."

The launch follows a similar strategic expansion in 2024, when TBG formalized its Urban Design and Planning practice. The new Branded Environments department responds to increasing demand for placemaking across all market sectors from master-planned communities to mixed-used developments, cultural districts, and more.

By integrating branding with landscape architecture, urban design and planning, the team embeds storytelling into the fabric of a place, transforming spaces into meaningful, immersive experiences that inspire connection.

Notable projects from the team include the Texas State History Museum in Austin; the Dallas Design District and The Loop Plaza in Dallas; Willow Fork Trails in Katy; The Groves and Evergreen in Houston; South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio; and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

"I'm thrilled to join the talented team of designers to help bring Branded Environments into the future," Cannaday said. "We look at how graphic design lives in the world, not just through signs, but through integrated elements that elevate everyday experiences and create a lasting story of place."

About TBG Partners

TBG Partners is a landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm with more than 130 employees across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. For nearly 40 years, the firm has provided award-winning design services for public and private clients. Through its core disciplines and a dedicated Branded Environments practice, TBG focuses on creating resilient outdoor environments that balance aesthetic beauty with functional value and memorable placemaking. Serving clients globally, the firm is committed to resilient design that enriches lives and strengthens communities. For more information about TBG Partners and its portfolio, visit https://tbgpartners.com/.

