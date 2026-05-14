TBH Angels Launches New Brand and Announces 2026 Programming

Women-led angel group aims to educate new investors and close the funding gap for female founders with 2026 programming; inaugural pitch event

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBH Angels, a women-founded angel investment group dedicated to supporting early-stage women founders and cultivating the next generation of investors, today officially announces its new brand identity and 2026 programming for members and founders.

Formerly launched as ATL TrailblazHER Angels, the organization's rebrand to TBH Angels reflects a bold evolution of its mission to create greater access to capital, community and opportunity for women entrepreneurs and underrepresented founders. Rooted in Atlanta's thriving startup ecosystem, with a focus on national growth, TBH Angels is building a network of accredited investors, founders and advocates committed to reshaping the future of early-stage investing.

"TBH Angels was created to address a challenge we can no longer afford to ignore: talented female founders continue to be dramatically underfunded despite consistently outperforming expectations," said Jen Bonnett founding board member and former Vice President of Technology and Entrepreneurship at Invest Atlanta.

The need for this work remains critical:

Female founders continue to miss out on 97% of venture capital opportunities .

. Black women founders receive just 0.27% of venture funding .

. Female-founded companies generated 35% higher return on investment than male-led companies last year.

"Beyond funding, our founding board was deliberately curated to provide meaningful guidance, strategic connections and hands-on support to the founders we back. TBH Angels is designed to be a true growth partner for women entrepreneurs navigating the challenges of scaling their businesses. As part of our efforts, we look forward to collaborating with allied groups and resources in our ecosystem," says Genna Keller, founding board chair and Co-CEO of Trevelino/Keller.

TBH Angels was founded to close what the organization calls the "double-sided funding gap" by providing not only organized capital for underserved founders but also organized access for investors.

With two membership pathways, TBH Angels is designed to meet investors where they are in their angel investing journey. The organization's Core Membership is designed for accredited investors and includes annual dues of $1,000 along with a minimum investment commitment of $10,000 annually for two years. Core members receive access to a curated selection of founders looking for investment, choose were to invest their funds and receive exclusive access to founder pitch days, investor programming and curated networking opportunities.

TBH Angels also offers a Collective Membership, an educational and community-focused option with annual dues of $500 and no investment commitment requirement, providing access to community events and opportunities to upgrade into Core Membership over time. TBH Angels invites accredited investors, founders, strategic partners and community advocates to join the movement and help create a more equitable future for entrepreneurship and innovation.

TBH Angels' upcoming events will continue to focus on community and education, including WEI Graduation on June 9th and Atlanta Tech Week on August 9th. TBH Angels inaugural pitch day is September 29th. Call for founder applications and details will be released later this summer.

For more information about TBH Angels, membership opportunities and upcoming events, visit: TBHAngels.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TBH Angels

TBH Angels is a women-founded angel investment group dedicated to funding and supporting early-stage women founders while cultivating the next generation of women angel investors. Through strategic capital deployment, educational programming and community-building initiatives, TBH Angels empowers founders with access to capital, mentorship and meaningful investor relationships, while equipping experienced and emerging investors with the tools, network and opportunities to participate more actively in angel investing. The organization brings together a community committed to building a stronger, more inclusive startup ecosystem. To learn more about TBH Angels, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT: Kate Clay, [email protected]

SOURCE TBH Angels