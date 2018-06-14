TBI, Viasat Sign Master Agent Agreement to Bring Viasat's Business Internet Services to More Businesses Nationwide

As a Viasat Master Agent, TBI's network will be able to offer Viasat high-speed satellite internet as an option to their enterprise and business customers across the U.S., filling broadband coverage gaps where business customers want assured, reliable high-speed broadband communications. Additionally, with Viasat satellite internet service, TBI business customers gain access to a diverse, resilient secondary connection for business continuity and SD-WAN implementations. Installation of service typically takes place within three to five days of ordering, giving business customers the ability to quickly deploy and use Viasat's fast, reliable connectivity service.

"Today's announcement is a win for TBI agents and our business customers, as we can now sell broadband services to places where cable and/or fiber are out of reach," said Geoff Shepstone, president, TBI. "Viasat has a compelling business internet service with unlimited data plans and the highest industry speeds we've seen in the satellite internet market. Our deal with Viasat gives our customers more communications options available to support their sales and businesses operations."

Viasat is preparing to launch additional business internet plans made possible by expanding the Company's satellite fleet with ViaSat-2, which will afford TBI and other Master Agent organizations the unique ability to serve nearly every business in the continental U.S. with the fastest satellite broadband speeds.

"We're on a mission to make broadband accessible to more businesses no matter where they set up shop," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "We're looking forward to working closely with TBI and their network to make this possible and meet the growing demand for more broadband in more places."

About TBI

TBI is the nation's leading third-party technology distributor. Since 1991, it has assisted Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner's advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, Internet, data, mobility, voice and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients' desired business outcomes. Through training and marketing programs focused on the benefits of technology to the business, TBI empowers its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all of their clients' technology needs. With the largest back-office in the industry, TBI partners are fully supported by certified solutions engineers, pre- and post-sales operations and project managers.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

