TBIC Music Group Announces Launch of New Innovative Record Label

The label's roster will include Broadway albums, emerging artists and established composers and songwriters

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TBIC Music Group is thrilled to announce its official launch as a forward-thinking, project focused record label that aims to bring the music industry into the present. With a commitment to supporting both established and up-and-coming artists and musical productions across various genres, TBIC Music Group will focus on producing high-quality recordings and provide a platform for today's developing market through its use of cutting-edge technology to enhance the recording and distribution process. TBIC Music Group is already set to produce a recording of a highly anticipated Broadway-bound musical to be announced soon.

TBIC Music Group is founded by producer/attorney Jason Turchin, the visionary entrepreneur behind The Broadway Investor's Club, whose investments in many Broadway shows include 8-time Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Anthony Rapp's Without You, Parade, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, The Secret Garden, Be More Chill, The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise. TBIC Music Group's advisor Joshua Turchin is a songwriter, composer, music director, and performer, whose credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+), 13 the Musical the Movie (Netflix), CoComelon (Netflix/Spotify), Forbidden Broadway (Off-Broadway), and more. TBIC Music Group is dedicated to innovation and creativity in the arts. The label's core values include nurturing creativity, fostering collaboration, and promoting diversity in the musical styles and artists it represents.

In a statement, Turchin says, "TBIC Music Group is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Our family has been involved in the music and entertainment space for over two decades in different capacities. This new venture allows our family to use our experience to develop other projects in a supportive environment where artists can grow, collaborate, and produce high-quality music with incredible reach across media. Music distribution and production has changed dynamically over the past several years and we strive to be at the forefront of tomorrow's music distribution."

