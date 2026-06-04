TBL Team Boxing League Announces Broadcast Partnership with Spectrum SportsNet

Remaining 2026 Regular-Season Fights, Playoffs, and MegaBrawl to Air in Prime Time

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") announced today a new partnership with Spectrum SportsNet that will bring TBL action to audiences throughout the remainder of the 2026 season. Beginning June 7, Spectrum SportsNet will air all remaining TBL regular-season fights, along with the league's postseason matchups and championship event, MegaBrawl. Each event will air twice weekly, including a prime-time premiere and an additional replay later in the week, providing fans with multiple opportunities to experience TBL competition.

The partnership represents a significant step forward in TBL's continued growth and commitment to expanding awareness of team boxing among sports fans. Spectrum SportsNet will feature TBL programming in established prime-time windows, helping introduce new viewers to the league's innovative format while serving existing boxing fans with regular, high-quality content throughout the season.

"We are excited to partner with Spectrum SportsNet and bring Team Boxing League to an even larger audience," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "This agreement gives fans consistent access to our unique team-based format and showcases the incredible athletes, rivalries, and energy that make TBL one of the most exciting properties in combat sports today."

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team information. Fans can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

Spectrum SportsNet is a Southern California-based regional sports network that has exclusive partnerships with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Sparks and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). More information on the network is available at spectrumsportsnet.com.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

SOURCE Team Boxing League