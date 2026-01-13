TBL Team Boxing League Announces First-Ever Televised Open Boxing Combine Tryouts at Bally's Atlantic City

Over 100 fighters expected for three-day event highlighting emerging talent

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced they will host the first-ever televised open boxing tryouts, taking place January 16th-18th at Bally's Atlantic City in the Traymore Ballroom - this is the first step in an evolving relationship with Bally's and TBL. The event represents a major opportunity for emerging talent from across the East Coast to compete, be evaluated by professional coaches, and potentially earn a spot in TBL's Season 4 lineup. Over 100 fighters have already registered for the combine, which combines athletic testing, live entertainment, and fan engagement. This marks the first time in TBL history - and in the sport of boxing - that participants from all backgrounds can compete in an open casting call for professional team-based boxing. Fans are invited to catch all of the action with free admission to watch the tryouts.

Inside a 13,000-square-foot proving ground at Bally's Traymore Ballroom, athletes will progress through multiple evaluation stations, including:

Fitness, endurance, and strength testing

Punching power, speed, and accuracy measurement

Footwork, hand/eye coordination, and sprint performance

Heavy bag, speed bag, jump rope, and box jumps

Live sparring and pad work inside two regulation boxing rings

All three days of the combine will be filmed for national broadcast and streaming, including a Spanish-language simulcast designed to engage TBL's strong Latin fanbase. Broadcast partners will be announced in the coming days, but TBL is emphasizing the national TV exposure to attract athletes and viewers alike.

The combine will also give fans unprecedented insight into the subtleties of being a fighter, including how athletes are evaluated individually and within the team dynamic. The evaluation process over three days will determine potential team selections for Season 4. TBL is also exploring opportunities for fan engagement through potential "fan favorite" voting, allowing viewers to have a voice in the team-building process.

"The TBL Boxing Combine represents a groundbreaking opportunity for emerging talent across the East Coast to showcase their skills in a high-energy, fan-driven environment. With over 100 athletes already signed up, we're thrilled to bring this unique team-based boxing experience to Bally's Atlantic City," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "This event is just the beginning of our collaboration with Bally's, as we look forward to expanding our innovative league to multiple locations, delivering unforgettable experiences for athletes and fans alike."

"We're excited to partner with TBL to host their boxing combine at Bally's Atlantic City, bringing world-class athletic competition and live entertainment to our guests," added Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally's. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to immersive experiences that captivate audiences, drive tourism, and enhance our entertainment portfolio. We look forward to expanding this partnership, creating a new destination for sports and entertainment across Bally's properties."

Registration for the TBL Boxing Combine Tryouts is now open at www.teamcombatleague.com, where you can also learn more about TBL Team Boxing League and access schedules, tickets, and team info.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamcombatleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamcombatleague, and YouTube at @teamcombatleague_.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's (NYSE: BALY) is a fast-growing national brand with 20 casinos internationally including 1 retail casino in Newcastle, UK, 11 states across the US, along with a golf course in New York and a horse racetrack in Colorado and holds OSB licenses in 13 jurisdictions in North America. It also owns Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Intralot S.A. (ATSE: INLOT). As a global, entertainment-focused, omni-channel leader in retail and online gaming, Bally's serves over 11 million domestic and 20 million international customers through its loyalty programs.

With 11,500 employees, its casino operations include approximately 17,700 slot machines, 630 table games, and 3,950 hotel rooms. Bally's also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas.

