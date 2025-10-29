TBM Consulting Group and iObeya Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch the TBM Digital Management System

This partnership marks a significant milestone in TBM's mission to help manufacturers and distributors accelerate results by transforming strategy into action—now with the speed and scalability of digital tools.

"The future of operational excellence is digital," said Bill Remy, CEO of TBM Consulting Group. "By integrating our proven management system with iObeya's powerful platform, we're enabling our clients to manage performance, solve problems, and drive results in real time—across teams, sites, and geographies. This partnership is about helping organizations exceed their goals faster, with greater clarity and collaboration."

The TBM Digital Management System digitizes traditional obeya rooms and daily management processes, enabling real-time KPI tracking, strategy deployment (Hoshin Kanri), problem-solving, and cross-functional collaboration. It supports use cases such as Lean Manufacturing, Agile at Scale, and Project Management—all within a secure, scalable environment.

"We are thrilled to partner with TBM to bring their world-class management system into the digital age," said Cyril Daloz, CEO of iObeya. "Together, we are able to empower organizations to align strategy and execution in ways not previously seen. Our combined solution provides expert guidance, visual management capabilities and digitization needed to sustain operational excellence in today's hybrid and fast-paced world."

The platform is available in flexible packages tailored to organizations of all sizes—from small teams to enterprise-wide deployments—and includes implementation services, training, and optional proof-of-concept programs. Integration with tools ranging from Power BI to ERP systems to Jira for work item management, iObeya ensures seamless data flow and enhanced decision-making.

To learn more, watch our demo here or schedule a discovery call at tbmcg.com/dms.

About TBM Consulting Group

TBM helps manufacturers and distributors achieve operational excellence and accelerate business performance. With a focus on speed and execution, TBM delivers measurable results through its management system, consulting services, and digital solutions.

About iObeya

iObeya is the leading visual management platform for Lean manufacturing and supply chain organizations. It powers daily rituals, continuous improvement, tiered KPI and issue management with support for Lean tools like 5S, A3, VSM, Kaizen events, and others. iObeya aligns teams from shop floors to leadership, accelerating continuous improvement and operational excellence.

