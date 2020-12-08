TBM Consulting Group Names John Ferguson as CEO

According to Mr. Remy, "John has extensive success working with clients, day-to-day leadership and experience growing a consulting business. Building on his work with our international operations, I am confident his stewardship will continue to bolster our clients' competitiveness and take TBM to the next level."

Mr. Ferguson has demonstrated success leading global consultancies and has deep expertise in TBM's core service offering—operations and supply chain management. His experience is consistent with TBM's approach to providing hands-on value creation support leading all elements of client engagements including: strategic assessments and diagnostics, process re-engineering, go-forward plans, implementation, internal and external communications planning, metrics and integration of enabling technologies.

Prior to joining TBM Mr. Ferguson was a partner with Ernst & Young's Transaction Advisory Services. He was also a partner of Archstone Consulting, a 400-person consulting firm where he was a key leader of their supply chain and operations practice.

Mr. Ferguson lives in Coral Gables, Florida. He holds an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management and Economics from Purdue University.

TBM also announced that Eduardo Spina will step into the role vacated by Mr. Ferguson. Mr. Spina has been promoted to Vice President of International Operations. In this role, he will continue to lead TBM's Latin America business with expanded responsibility for growing TBM's international presence in Europe and Asia Pacific.

TBM Consulting Group is a team of global manufacturing operations and supply chain consultants, helping clients leverage operational excellence, enabling technologies, and lean process rigor for dramatically enhancing operational speed. They are committed to building nimble, flexible companies that can solve problems and respond to opportunities faster than their peers, paving the way for sustainable, profitable growth.

SOURCE TBM Consulting Group

