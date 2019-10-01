TBM Consulting Hires John Ferguson As Vice President, International Operations

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TBM Consulting Group recently announced the hire of John Ferguson as Vice President of International Operations, reporting directly to the CEO. Mr. Ferguson will oversee all aspects of TBM's international consulting business in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe.

According to TBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Remy, "John was carefully selected for his leadership experience in international consulting operations and for his proven track record driving rapid and sustainable improvements in operations and supply chain management. He brings a wealth of experience as an executive leader in the consulting industry with deep background in international operations."

Mr. Ferguson has deep expertise in operations and supply chain management with hands-on experience leading all elements of client engagements including: strategic assessments and diagnostics, process re-engineering, go-forward plans, implementation, internal and external communications planning, metrics and integration of enabling technologies.

Most recently, Mr. Ferguson was a Partner for Ernst & Young's Transaction Advisory Services where he was a core team member of E&Ys North American Supply Chain practice. In that role, he sold, led, and delivered operations improvement and supply chain projects for multiple global clients in manufacturing and distribution, including private equity-backed portfolio companies. John has been actively engaged in international consulting work throughout his career spanning Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Prior to that, Mr. Ferguson was a partner of Archstone Consulting, a 400-person consulting firm where he was a key leader of their supply chain and operations practice.

Mr. Ferguson holds an MBA with concentrations in Finance, Accounting and Marketing from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management and Economics from Purdue University.

TBM is a global operations and supply chain consulting firm for manufacturers and distributors. Our mantra—Speed Wins Every Time. TBM helps organizations to leverage operational excellence for agility and speed. Services includes: Operational Excellence, Supply Chain Management, Management System Implementation + Operational Leadership and Private Equity Consulting and Leadership Solutions. The firm offers an expanding suite of enabling technologies to support operations, supply chain, analytics and daily operations. TBM helps organizations to improve execution and manage business performance with its web-based software for digital manufacturing, Dploy Solutions. Visit www.tbmcg.com and www.dploysolutions.com to learn more.

SOURCE TBM Consulting Group

