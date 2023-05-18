TBN Adds Lyndsay Keith as Anchor of Centerpoint

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TBN announces broadcaster Lyndsay Keith will join the network as anchor of Centerpoint, adding her experience in news and politics to the global network. Keith is set to start anchoring Centerpoint on Monday, May 22.

The first program of its kind for TBN, Centerpoint provides not just analysis but an understanding of the most important stories of the day and how they fit – in a constructive way – into the real lives of viewers at home and work. The program features newsmakers, a roundtable of experts and the country's most respected Christian leaders.

TBN President Matt Crouch said, "We're pleased that Lyndsay Keith is joining TBN's Centerpoint team, alongside several of the most experienced television news professionals in the business. Lyndsay's accurate yet compassionate approach to reporting current events is the ideal fit for TBN, Centerpoint — and the countless viewers who've been looking for a positive alternative to TV's mainline news media."

"With all that is going on in the world, I am looking forward to reporting on national and global news from a biblical worldview, leaving viewers with a sense of hope," Keith said.

"What a great opportunity to cover the news with the goal of equipping viewers to have a better understanding of issues that matter to them, the world, and their faith," Keith said. "I have been impressed by TBN's team and success, and am excited to join a network whose core purpose is to share the truth and good news."

Lyndsay Keith joins TBN with over a decade of communication, politics and broadcast experience. Keith began her career in 2009, as a sideline reporter and anchor for the Liberty Flames Sports Network. She later worked on the Romney presidential campaign, and as the deputy communications director for the Republican National Committee before joining Newsmax in 2020 as the co-host of Spicer & Co.

Keith will join Huckabee this Saturday, May 20 at 8pm ET for her first interview as anchor of Centerpoint.

Audiences can tune in to Centerpoint weekdays at 7:30pm ET & PT. For more information please visit: https://www.tbn.org/programs/centerpoint .

