TBN Announces New Weeknight Program with Network's Host and News Correspondent, Erick Stakelbeck

"Stakelbeck Tonight" to Premier Monday, March 25 at 7:30 pm ET & PT

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TBN, America's most-watched faith-and-family network, has announced a new weeknight current events program, "Stakelbeck Tonight" premiering Monday, March 25 at 7:30pm ET & PT. Each night, host Erick Stakelbeck will take viewers around the world—from Jerusalem to London to Washington, D.C. and points beyond—with cutting-edge commentary, analysis and interviews focusing on world news events and why it all matters to every American.

"After several incredible years of working with TBN on "The Watchman", hosting primetime specials and anchoring daily news updates, it's an honor to launch "Stakelbeck Tonight", says Stakelbeck. "With America and the world experiencing unprecedented challenges, I'm excited to take viewers across the globe and bring top-notch reporting to those seeking truth through a biblical lens."

From wars and rumors of war abroad, to the rise of anti-Christian "woke" ideology here at home, it's clear that Americans are living in perilous and unprecedented times. "Stakelbeck Tonight" will make sense of these stunning developments through a bold and biblical lens. The show will shine a light in the darkness and remind viewers that even in these uncertain times, God is still in control and has an extraordinary and purposeful plan for His Church.

For more information, visit: tbn.org/specials/stakelbecktonight

About TBN:

TBN is the world's most-watched faith-and-family broadcasting network, available in 98% of U.S. households reaching over 175 nations with inspirational programming in 17 languages on over 30 global networks, allowing TBN to reach a potential 2 billion viewers daily. As the original pioneer of faith-based television, TBN is expanding into other marketplaces such as publishing and innovative digital content in various formats, all designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. Find out more about TBN Networks at tbn.org .

About Erick:

Erick Stakelbeck is a sought-after geopolitical commentator, author, podcaster and YouTuber for TBN, the world's largest Christian television network, seen in over 100 million homes in the U.S. and many more around the globe. Erick anchors daily news updates and primetime news specials for TBN and hosts The Watchman show, a cutting-edge news magazine seen weekly nationwide and focusing on Israel and the Middle East and how events in the region affect every American. In addition, Erick hosts The Watchman Newscast, airing every weekday on YouTube, where his channel currently has nearly one million subscribers. Erick has spent two decades covering the Middle East and national security issues in-depth: traveling to the region, interviewing world leaders and convicted terrorists and highlighting threats to America and the free world. Erick and his wife, Lori, are both Philadelphia natives living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with their two beautiful daughters.

SOURCE Trinity Broadcasting Network