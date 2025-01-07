TBN BIDS FAREWELL TO BELOVED TALK SHOW "HUCKABEE" AFTER SEVEN SUCCESSFUL YEARS

Announcement Follows Gov. Mike Huckabee's Nomination for U.S. Ambassador to Israel

Final Tribute Episode Airs January 11, Promising Unforgettable Surprises and Special Guests Kid Rock, Babylon Bee and More

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After seven successful years on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) , Huckabee will air its final tribute episode on January 11, 2025. Hosted by former Arkansas Governor and popular conservative commentator Mike Huckabee, the hour-long program has become America's favorite "front porch" talk show, offering an insightful blend of patriotic, God-honoring values and family-friendly entertainment.

The bittersweet farewell follows Governor Huckabee's recent nomination for U.S. Ambassador to Israel, the first evangelical Christian in history to be nominated. Since the show's debut in 2017, Huckabee has become a staple in TBN's programming, welcoming national and international newsmakers, iconic celebrities, music legends, inspiring everyday heroes and many more. Governor Huckabee's legendary take on the happenings in Washington D.C., paired with his witty charm, has resonated with millions of viewers worldwide.

The 90-minute tribute episode, airing on January 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT, promises to be an unforgettable send-off, bringing together an exciting lineup of high-profile surprise guests as well as those who have made appearances throughout the years including Kid Rock, Babylon Bee, Chairman James Comer, Gary Sinise, Rich Little, Scott Hamilton, The Spinners and more.

"Huckabee has been an honor and a privilege to host, and I am deeply thankful for the remarkable guests, the loyal viewers and the incredible team at TBN who made these past seven years so memorable," said Governor Mike Huckabee. "It's been a true joy to bring important conversations that celebrate the heart and soul of America, and I'm so grateful to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey."

"We are losing an amazing TV host, but gaining what will be a great Ambassador to Israel. Congratulations Gov. Huckabee on being the first evangelical Christian in history to be nominated as Ambassador to Israel!" said TBN President Matt Crouch.

For more information about Huckabee and TBN, visit www.tbn.org .

About Trinity Broadcasting Network:

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world's largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 17 languages and on over 30 global networks. As the world's most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.

SOURCE TBN