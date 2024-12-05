TBN Features Exclusive Concert Special Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Andrea Bocelli's Career on Network Friday, December 27 at 8pm ET

Featuring Performances by Andrea Bocelli, Lauren Daigle, Matteo Bocelli, Jon Batiste, and More

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) is delighted to present a powerful concert special, Andrea Bocelli: 30 Years of Inspiration, honoring the life and legacy of internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli. Airing exclusively on TBN Friday, December 27 at 8 PM ET, with an encore on January 3 at 8 PM ET, this inspiring event highlights the intersection of faith, family, and music in Bocelli's extraordinary journey.

"We are excited to bring Andrea Bocelli: 30 Years of Inspiration to TBN viewers this holiday season," said TBN president Matt Crouch. "It's an honor to celebrate Andrea Bocelli and his 30-year career in such a cinematic setting. Our hope is that viewers are inspired by the moments of faith woven through this special, and are captivated by the incredible musical performances."

Set against the stunning backdrop of Tuscany, Italy, this once-in-a-lifetime concert was filmed at the Teatro del Silenzio, an iconic outdoor amphitheater in Bocelli's hometown of Lajatico. In Andrea Bocelli: 30 Years of Inspiration, Bocelli shares his inspirational repertoire of beloved classics and powerful duets. Joining him in this celebration are an extraordinary cast of artists, including Grammy Award-winner Lauren Daigle, rising star, Matteo Bocelli, and genre-spanning musician Jon Batiste. Together, they deliver performances that elevate the spirit and demonstrate the power of music to bring people together.

With extraordinary staging, production, and visuals captured alongside the unparalleled beauty of the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli's history of faith and sensational career come to life in a truly unforgettable experience. Directed by Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench, this is a celebration of an international icon and revered classical voice with a grandeur and scale that reaches new heights.

Don't miss this unforgettable evening of music and inspiration, airing exclusively on TBN and TBN+ this holiday season. For more information and broadcast details, visit TBN.org .

About Trinity Broadcasting Network:

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world's largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 17 languages and on over 30 global networks. As the world's most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.

