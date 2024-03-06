TBN Unveils TBN+ Premium Ad-Supported Streaming Service with Free and Paid Subscription Tiers

TBN+ is the Top Destination to Stream All Your Favorite Bible Teachers in One Place and Fuel Your Faith with Sermons, Worship, Conferences, Original Series, and More

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TBN, the nation's go-to faith and family network, announced the launch of TBN+ today. This new streaming service is home to the largest library of Christian media showcasing powerful teachings, sermons, conferences, worship experiences, faith-based movies, current events from a biblical worldview, and uplifting exclusive original series. TBN+ has two plans available at launch across web, mobile and TV apps.

TBN+ with Ads: This free, ad-supported experience provides consumers with access to more than 10+ live channels and over 4,000 hours of on-demand content including teachings, worship, original shows, and movies.





TBN+ Premium: This ad-free experience provides everything consumers love about TBN+ with Ads in addition to unlocking additional faith-based exclusive shows, movies and TBN+ original programming. With TBN+ Premium, consumers can download and watch content offline and uninterrupted, streaming anytime anywhere on their favorite device. TBN+ Premium is $5.99 /mo or $39.99 /yr (44% savings).

"TBN+ represents a quantum leap forward in the availability of faith and family content, all produced with a spirit of excellence and on your viewing schedule," said TBN Vice President of Digital Platforms, Emanuel Eddyson.

For more information about TBN+ or to sign up today, please visit: www.tbnplus.com .

