TBPH: Reported $22M in Operating Expenses While Advancing Trial Enrollment -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP Investigates

Theravance Biopharma Told Investors R&D Costs Were Declining Following Completion of CYPRESS Enrollment

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) shareholders lost approximately 26% of their investment on March 3, 2026, when the Company disclosed that its Phase 3 CYPRESS trial failed.

Theravance reported $22 million in operating expenses while the CYPRESS trial was still enrolling, highlighting substantial cash burn on a single high-risk program. Although the company framed R&D costs as declining post-enrollment, the spending underscores the company's financial dependence on a trial that ultimately failed.

