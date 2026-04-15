TBPH: Reported $22M in Operating Expenses While Advancing Trial Enrollment -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP Investigates

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Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Apr 15, 2026, 09:00 ET

Theravance Biopharma Told Investors R&D Costs Were Declining Following Completion of CYPRESS Enrollment

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) shareholders lost approximately 26% of their investment on March 3, 2026, when the Company disclosed that its Phase 3 CYPRESS trial failed. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected]  or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Theravance reported $22 million in operating expenses while the CYPRESS trial was still enrolling, highlighting substantial cash burn on a single high-risk program. Although the company framed R&D costs as declining post-enrollment, the spending underscores the company's financial dependence on a trial that ultimately failed.

TBPH investors who suffered a loss are encouraged to get more information about this investigation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at  [email protected]  or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected] 
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

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