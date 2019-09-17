TBRC Launches The Global Market Model - Market Intelligence at One's Fingertips

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Research Company is pleased to introduce the Global Market Model, the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information. The portal puts the understanding of global markets such as healthcare, manufacturing and technology in the user's hands, allowing them to compare and evaluate hundreds of different market opportunities across the globe at the touch of a button.

Why Buy The Global Market Model?

The model helps in:

- Making faster, better strategic decisions

- Targeting business at high growth market segments and geographies

- Comparing market opportunities

- Developing products with insights from the latest trends and technologies shaping the various markets

- Easily analyse and present findings

All at the click of a button through our intuitive online interface @ https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/about_global_market_model.aspx .

Free Trial

Available on an annual subscription for a reasonable fee, for a limited time only, users can take advantage of an unlimited free trial of the portal in their chosen areas of interest.

World's Most Comprehensive Market Model

Available through an online portal with a simple login, the portal tracks the size and growth of 2400+ global markets and 60 geographies including historic and forecast market values and competitor shares. It is constantly updated with the latest industry-specific insights, along with 450+ reports explaining the trends and strategies behind the numbers.

Unique Features:

The Global Market Model (https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/) contains various unique features which make it stand out from the competition:

- Continuous Data Updates

- Complete Information Sourcing - it uses renowned information sources to provide market size information on our platform.

- Completeness of Information - market information is available for every geography and market segment.

- Analytics Tool - the analytics tool helps compare a wide range of market, economic and industry datasets with ease.

- Clean and Intuitive User Interface

- Comprehensive Taxonomy - it offers the widest and deepest taxonomy of 2400+ markets, based on NAICS, SIC and ISO standards.

To know more about the portal, please visit globalmarketmodel.com, call +44 2071930708 or mail info@tbrc.info. To request complimentary access in chosen areas of interest, please register here.

The Global Market Model is an online subscription database available to corporates, consultancies and other entities through an annual subscription. It is the flagship product of The Business Research Company, a leading global research house which excels in competitor, market and consumer research on a range of industries globally. We have over 200 Consultants in offices in the UK, US and India, and consultants in 20+ countries globally. We use advanced secondary and investigative primary research techniques to find business critical information. Typical projects include helping clients find new customers, understand competitors, and analyse markets.

SOURCE The Business Research Company