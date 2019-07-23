TBS Joins The Babson Collaborative For Entrepreneurship Education

BABSON PARK, Mass., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TBS becomes the first French school to join The Babson Collaborative for Entrepreneurship Education (The Collaborative ).

Ranked among the best business schools in Europe, TBS is triple accredited (AMBA, AACSB, EQUIS) with five campuses located in four countries: Toulouse and Paris in France, Barcelona in Spain, Casablanca in Morocco, and London in the UK.

"TBS puts all its methodological and pedagogical know-how at the service of student entrepreneurship to encourage the emergence of young creators. By joining the Babson Collaborative, our approach takes us to a new level. It is an opportunity to enrich our own vision through contact with prestigious international universities and to also contribute to the definition of innovative teaching methods and content to promote the French entrepreneurial spirit."

--François Bonvalet, General Director of TBS

Professor and head of the Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, Servane Delanoë-Gueguen will serve as institutional Collaborative champion, connecting TBS's innovation ecosystem with that of key actors around the world.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome TBS into The Babson Collaborative. TBS's entrepreneurial spirit is evident across their curriculum and co-curricular offerings including the TBSeeds regional incubator. We are impressed by TBS's commitment to instilling the highest standards of entrepreneurially-oriented pedagogy and research in faculty across various disciplines. We look forward to seeing all that TBS will contribute to The Collaborative as well as the entrepreneurship ecosystem in France and other countries where they have campuses: Spain, Morocco and the UK."

--Amir Reza, Dean, Babson Academy & Global Education

About The Babson Collaborative for Entrepreneurship Education

The Babson Collaborative for Entrepreneurship Education ("The Collaborative") is an institutional membership organization for colleges and universities seeking to increase capabilities and capacities for developing entrepreneurship education. Members of The Collaborative share the belief that institutions acting together achieve more than each working alone toward its entrepreneurial mission and goals. The Collaborative is offered through the Babson Academy for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurial Learning .

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds (r). The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

About TBS

TBS belongs to the very closed circle of schools holding the triple AACSB-EQUIS-AMBA accreditation. Ranked among the best business schools in Europe, it offers courses of excellence to the 5600 students trained each year in its initial and executive education programs. More than 80 nationalities are represented on its 5 campuses in Toulouse, Paris, Barcelona, London and Casablanca. With a network of more than 200 partner universities on 5 continents and 70 double degrees created in partnership with the most prestigious higher education institutions, TBS trains a new generation of decision-makers with hybrid skills, responsible and open to the world. Focusing on emerging sectors, the school has developed two clusters of expertise: one dedicated to Artificial Intelligence and data analysis and the other to aerospace mobility.

