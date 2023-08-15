tBTC Gives Bitcoin Holders Access to Solana for the First Time

News provided by

Threshold

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Millions More in Liquidity Unlocked for Bitcoin Holders in DeFi 

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tBTC today became the first decentralized, permissionless, and scalable way for Bitcoin holders to access the Solana blockchain, opening a host of new Decentralized Finance (DeFi) opportunities to BTC holders.

This is tBTC's fifth new integration since May and its first with a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain. It was enabled by tBTC's collaboration with cross-chain communications protocol Wormhole and follows the introduction of redemptions for BTC depositors in July.

Continue Reading

"This is a particularly exciting time for tBTC to join the Solana ecosystem," said Ben Sparango, Head of Business Development at the Solana Foundation. "We are witnessing the dawn of DeFi 2.0 in our ecosystem and believe tBTC can be an integral part of that."

tBTC allows Bitcoin holders to participate in DeFi ecosystems through a permissionless, open-source protocol. Each tBTC token is backed by 1 BTC held in reserve, which is secured by threshold cryptography.

The Threshold-Wormhole collaboration also includes a bootstrapping campaign with the potential to unlock up to 26,000 BTC of liquidity. The launch of redemptions triggered the plan's next phase: the injection of 800 BTC in fresh liquidity.

While users have been able to mint tBTC since V2 launched in January, the ability to easily convert back to BTC is expected to attract retail investors.

"With a total of six networks now open to Bitcoin holders and many more integrations in the works, tBTC is well on its way to becoming Bitcoin, everywhere," said Matt Luongo, contributor to Threshold DAO, the decentralized organization behind tBTC.

Since May, tBTC has launched on five chains beyond EthereumArbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base, and now Solana – as the team works toward opening all of DeFi to Bitcoin holders. This momentum, coupled with the liquidity injection, has spurred a doubling of tBTC's Total Value Locked this year. 

As with previous integrations, the Solana deployment relies upon novel threshold cryptography that allows tBTC to operate across chains without liquidity fragmentation.

About tBTC

tBTC gives Bitcoin holders access to DeFi through a decentralized, open-source protocol. Each tBTC is backed 1:1 by one BTC in reserve. Threshold, the network behind tBTC, replaces centralized intermediaries with randomly selected node operators who secure Bitcoin deposits through threshold cryptography.

Visit https://threshold.network/ for more.

SOURCE Threshold

Also from this source

Threshold Unveils Rebranding Effort Emphasizing Expanded Industry Reach, Ability to Deliver Exceptional Results

tBTC Integrates with Arbitrum, Drawing on Wormhole Integration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.