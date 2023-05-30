tBTC Integrates with Arbitrum, Drawing on Wormhole Integration

News provided by

Threshold

30 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Step Advances Mission to Open All of DeFi to Holders

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tBTC, the decentralized, permissionless, and scalable Bitcoin equivalent, is now live on Arbitrum One, the most widely used Layer 2 scaling solution in the Ethereum ecosystem. This integration is facilitated by the Wormhole interoperability protocol and powered initially by liquidity from Balancer. 

Threshold DAO, the decentralized organization behind tBTC, said the integration with the Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain represents an important advance in its mission to bring Bitcoin everywhere - releasing the untapped potential of Bitcoin across all of decentralized finance (DeFi).

"This important integration with one of the leading cross-chain networks in DeFi promises to open a world of new opportunities to Bitcoin holders," said NuCypher Co-Founder and Threshold Contributor, MacLane Wilkison.

Following the integration, users will be able to bridge tBTC assets in dedicated pools on liquidity protocols like Balancer and Curve Finance. This will provide users more freedom to maneuver within DeFi, along with a wider spectrum of ways to put their Bitcoin to work.

The integration of Wormhole, approved last month by the Threshold community, has already been instrumental in opening new opportunities for Bitcoin users across DeFi. Threshold's ultimate objective is to make tBTC available on both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains such as Arbitrum, Optimism and Polygon, and non-EVM chains (e.g. Solana, Aptos, Sui and Cosmos).

To do this, tBTC will employ a new method for bridging ERC-20 tokens that allows the efficient deployment of capital to Ethereum side chains without liquidity fragmentation.

Instead of creating wrapped tokens for each chain, soaking up valuable liquidity that could be used elsewhere, tBTC will be minted on Ethereum. A canonical token – i.e. one that is native to an ecosystem rather than wrapped – will then be deployed for each new chain. This way, the tBTC supply remains intact and risk is corralled in local ecosystems.

tBTC was introduced by Threshold Network to fill the urgent need to provide Bitcoin holders with a secure and decentralized path into the cross-chain ecosystem – accessing fast-growing chains like Arbitrum. By using decentralization and encryption rather than centralized entities to facilitate the process, tBTC eliminates single points of failure, in line with the cardinal values central to the Bitcoin ethos.

SOURCE Threshold

Also from this source

Threshold's tBTC Launches Minting for Only Decentralized, Permissionless, Scalable BTC Bridge to DeFi

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.