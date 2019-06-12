TBWA Chairman Jean-Marie Dru Profiles The World's Most Disruptive Entrepreneurs In His Latest Book: Thank You For Disrupting

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean-Marie Dru, TBWA Worldwide Chairman and celebrated global advertising veteran, today launched his seventh book, entitled Thank You For Disrupting: The Disruptive Business Philosophies of the World's Great Entrepreneurs (WILEY; 2019).

Dru is a bestselling author of six previous business and marketing strategy books and the architect of TBWA's trademarked Disruption® methodology, popularized in 1992. His new book profiles 25 of the world's leading entrepreneurs as thinkers, focusing not on their many great achievements but rather on how these most disruptive business builders have changed the way the business world operates.

From stars of Silicon Valley and titans of Wall Street and Madison Avenue, to entrepreneurial innovators in China, France and beyond, each chapter explores the visionary ideas and disruptive philosophies of the remarkable business leaders who have not only shaped and grown their own companies, but profoundly influenced the world at large.

For example, Dru details how Apple's Steve Jobs was the first corporate leader to fuse hardware and software, embodying the concept of "design thinking," which is today's dominant strategic framework; how Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff launched the 1-1-1 philanthropic model, becoming an influential voice for social change, and making his company a leading example of modern corporate social responsibility; and how Patty McCord of Netflix systematically overhauled traditional HR policy to forge a corporate culture that is not only unique but emblematic of businesses born in the new economy.

Illustrating how the vision of a disruptive innovator can reach far beyond his or her company, Thank You For Disrupting encourages and inspires readers to become disruptors in their own businesses.

"To construct our collective future — for each of us, for the companies we work for, and for the world we live in — we will need disruption, every day and everywhere," said Dru. "This is why I wanted to celebrate the remarkable men and women who are paving this path for us. It is encouraging to know that behind these great leaders, there are great companies. And that inside them, there is a real desire to transform things. I hope these lessons from today's most influential business leaders and thinkers will continue to inspire others to liberate the creative potential within them and unleash their own disruptive thinking for generations to come."

Troy Ruhanen, CEO of TBWA\Worldwide, added, "For anyone interested in the why and how behind the most outstanding and influential business achievements of our time, Thank You for Disrupting is the quintessential guide, with new insights from the authority on Disruption. It will leave you energized and inspired. Thank you, Jean-Marie, for Disrupting."

According to Executive Editor Richard Narramore at John Wiley & Sons: "Many books and articles have been published telling the stories of great entrepreneurs. Jean-Marie Dru's book is different because he recognized that entrepreneurs are wildly original thinkers. Instead of retelling their stories he extracts their core business principles and philosophy—the creative thinking that made them successful. Most readers will never start a billion-dollar company, but they can easily pick up a few brilliant principles and original ideas from this book that will change the course of their next product launch, or their leadership style, or their career."

Thank You for Disrupting: The Disruptive Business Philosophies of the World's Great Entrepreneurs IS available in the United States today on Amazon.com and in retailers including Barnes & Noble. The book will be available in the UK and most of Europe in July through Amazon and across Asia and Oceania in August. A French-language version will be published in September.

For more information, please visit: tbwa.com/thankyoufordisrupting

About Jean-Marie Dru

Jean-Marie Dru, Chairman of TBWA Worldwide, is a renowned global advertising veteran and bestselling author of six previous business books. In the early 1990s, he was the first person to use the term "Disruption" in a business context, giving the word a positive meaning. In its simplest form, Disruption is a catalyst for creative thinking and ideas that change the marketplace, creating business-building ideas for brands, companies and industries by upturning and challenging the conventions of that business and finding room to grow in the market.

Dru began his career in advertising in 1971. In 1984, he co-founded BDDP, which was acquired by Omnicom and merged with TBWA in 1998. He was named CEO of TBWA in January 2001 and Chairman in 2008. He has previously published Le Saut Créatif, Disruption, How Disruption Brought Order, Beyond Disruption, Jet Lag, and The Ways to New. Dru is also President of UNICEF France and President of the French Academy of Medicine Foundation.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Michelin, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

