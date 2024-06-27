TBWA Unveils Four Disruption® Roadmaps to Save Creativity from Death by Algorithm

In the age of the algorithm, TBWA's Disruption® Seminar proved creativity is an act of optimistic rebellion and a positive force for good

CANNES, France, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As makers, creators and thinkers, we are facing a "blanding" of creativity like never before. As author, Kyle Chayka, claims in his new book "Filterworld," the algorithms that govern our lives today are "flattening culture." Last week at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, TBWA embraced the brief to confront those creative conventions and crowdsource the Disruption® roadmaps that can challenge the algorithm's chokehold and unleash human creativity.

Disruption Seminar Disruption Roadmap

Trademarked in the 90's, Disruption® is TBWA's unique approach to creativity, innovation and problem-solving. It has three elements: first, identifying the conventions of the marketplace - what we're fighting against; second, defining a vision for the brand - what we're fighting for; and third, developing a disruptive platform that will transform the experience. This is called the Disruption® Roadmap.

Putting theory into practice, led by TBWA's Global Chief Strategy Officer Jen Costello and TBWA\Chiat\Day US CEO Erin Riley, "The TBWA Disruption® Seminar" encouraged attendees to imagine a different, more optimistically rebellious, reality for human creativity. Joined by The New Yorker staff writer and author of "Filterworld" Kyle Chayka and award-winning Director, Writer and Producer Lucia Aniello, renowned for her work on 'Hacks' and 'Broad City' the speakers agreed that the algorithmic ecosystem society has developed threatens to prevent us from being challenged and inspired as individuals.

Pushing against the ecosystem – alongside a live audience within the famed Théâtre Claude Debussy – the group devised four Disruption® roadmaps to help chart a new creative direction.

Exploring the roadmaps that emerged from the seminar and with the audience's contributions, it was evident that; "We have a choice to imagine a different reality. To disrupt." - Jen Costello, Global Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA\Worldwide.

From celebrating mass originality and individuality, to making smart, fun and beautiful things, to flooding the internet with novelty; the overall message was one of creativity as an act of optimistic rebellion.

Talking further to the creative insights, Erin Riley, TBWA\Chiat\Day US CEO noted "Our goal here was obviously not to solve the problem, but to (encourage) all of us to take a little bit of inspiration and perform those tiny acts of optimistic rebellion that will make a difference.

There is really no replacement for the spontaneity of human creation and while there are certainly places in our lives we might want predictability, when it comes to making people feel things and moving people, there is nothing quite like creative expression." continued Riley.

Putting that creative expression front and center, Ben Tallon, illustrator, author, and host of The Creative Condition podcast brought the session's insights to life through captivating artwork. Painted live on the stage – responding to the conversation as it played out – Tallon captured the power of the algorithm's chokehold in his piece, but also the light and color emanating from the opportunity to fight against it.

Cannes delegates can watch the full Disruption® Seminar via www.lovethework.com and visit www.tbwa.com to learn more about The Disruption Company®.

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide