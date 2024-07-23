TBWA's dotdotdash Hires Mai Nguyen as First Chief Client Officer

Acquired by TBWA\Worldwide in 2022, experience innovation agency dotdotdash, has helped drive NEXT–TBWA's innovation practice–to a double-digit growth trajectory for 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dotdotdash has today announced the appointment of Mai Nguyen as Chief Client Officer, responsible for helping deliver future-forward brand experiences at the intersection of culture and technology across dotdotdash's offices in the U.S. Sitting within the TBWA\Worldwide Collective, dotdotdash powers NEXT, TBWA's global innovation practice, designed to lead brands into new spaces.

Reporting to Kyle Bañuelos, dotdotdash co-founder and CEO, Nguyen will act as a "translator" between the constant shifts in emerging technology and culture and the way those changes can solve clients' business challenges today. The move comes as dotdotdash has added Sony Honda Mobility and AutoNation to its roster, while also supporting to drive innovation on a number of TBWA's top global clients including McDonald's, adidas, and Henkel via NEXT.

Nguyen's storied 16-year career began at a time when digital was becoming the focal point for brands to engage their users. From R/GA to Work & Co, Nguyen has cut her teeth working at agencies best known for their product and service offering and design and technology capabilities. She focuses on expanding client rosters and partnering with those clients to transform their businesses by leveraging technology to drive growth. Most recently, she oversaw Growth for Work & Co leading up to their acquisition by Accenture.

Kyle Bañuelos, dotdotdash co-founder and CEO notes, "As a key member of our executive leadership team, Mai will help continue to shape our vision and forge foundational brand partnerships to deliver ambitious work across digital products, experiences, and new spaces. Our growth this year is due to our incredible team that's grown significantly across strategy, creative, and production, and Mai will make a pivotal contribution in driving our future direction."

Mai Nguyen, dotdotdash Chief Client Officer, continues "I gravitate toward maker culture. But at ddd, it's more than just making—it's creating experiences that other agencies haven't thought of or simply don't have the chops for. For me, it's the combination of ddd's hyper-specialized craft paired together with TBWA's legacy in Disruption®. The two make up an unequaled offering designed to disrupt the future of brand experiences.

I'm excited to be a part of helping lead brands into new spaces—even if it's uncomfortable and especially if it's unconventional. I believe this unique nature of work requires a specific type of partnership and I'm excited to help clients realize they can't thrive without it," continued Nguyen.

Luke Eid, President, TBWA\NEXT and Chief Innovation Officer for TBWA\Worldwide says, "dotdotdash is a critical part of our future strategy for TBWA–to bring deep experience design and technology capabilities upstream into our creative process. It's vital to delivering on our promise of Disruption® across the ever-evolving experience landscape that makes up brands today. Mai's experience in understanding and connecting client needs with new and emerging opportunity spaces will not only help our clients own a larger share of the future but further accelerate our own growth."

About dotdotdash

dotdotdash is an experience innovation agency leading brands into new spaces. We create digital products and experiences at the intersection of culture and technology. As part of the TBWA\Worldwide Collective, dotdotdash powers NEXT–TBWA's global innovation practice.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption Company®. We are a Collective of creative minds with an unlimited creative canvas. We create brand platforms that defy convention and compete with culture. Thanks to our trademarked Disruption® methodology, we build the world's strongest brands. Brands that own an unfair share of the future.

Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, TBWA is also Adweek's 2022, 2021, and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge's A-List 2022 Network of the Year.

Our Collective has 11,000+ creative minds in over 40 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), GMR, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\Health Collective, and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan, and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter ) and Instagram . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

