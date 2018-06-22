TBWA\Worldwide Wins Big At 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity

"We're proud to see work from 21 offices around the world honored on the industry's biggest stage," said Troy Ruhanen, President and CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "We are especially proud to see work for our top global clients recognized, including Apple, Nissan, McDonald's and more. For the last four years we have continued to improve and we are more determined than ever to continue our promise to DISRUPT."

"This week in Cannes has been a real testament to the strength of our creative collective globally, and our commitment to diverse and disruptive ideas that impact culture," said TBWA Global Chief Creative Officer, Chris Garbutt. "I'm incredibly proud to have had so many people and ideas from every corner of our collective, across a range of mediums, represented on the Cannes stage this week, and thrilled to see Omnicom recognized as Holding Company of the Year."

TBWA\Media Arts Lab led the collective with six honors for "Welcome Home," a short film promoting Apple's HomePod speaker, shot by Oscar-winning director Spike Jonze and starring FKA twigs. "Welcome Home" received the highest honor of Grand Prix in the Entertainment for Music category, a Gold Lion for Film and two Gold Lions for Film Craft. TBWA\Media Arts Lab also took home Gold in the Social & Influencer category for "Welcome to @Apple," Apple's Instagram page dedicated to the Shot on iPhone community.

TBWA\India was awarded the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good for "Blink to Speak," a powerful eye language tool created on behalf of the Asha Ek Hope Foundation and the NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute to teach paralyzed persons to speak using only their eyes. The project, which included 10,000 printed guides and an e-book, also took home a Gold Lion in Pharma and a Silver Lion in Product Design.

Additional Gold and Silver Cannes Lions awarded to TBWA agencies include:

GOLD

Film: Consumer Durables — Apple Welcome Home, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Entertainment: Talent, Digital & Social — Joburg Ballet Company Breaking Ballet, TBWA\Africa

Film Craft: Production Design/Art Direction — Apple Welcome Home, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Film Craft: Use of Licensed/Adapted Music — Bahay Tuluyan Disgusting Stories, TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno

Social & Influencer: Co-creation & User Generated content — Apple Welcome to @Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Outdoor: Standard Sites — Louvre Abu Dhabi Highway Gallery, TBWA\RAAD

Design: Social Engagement — AIDES #ShareTheLove, TBWA\Paris

Radio & Audio: Script — Flight Centre Youth & Adventure, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris

Pharma: Non-regulated, Direct to Patient — Asha Ek Foundation Blink to Speak, TBWA\India

PR: Corporate Social Responsibility — Nissan #SheDrives, TBWA\RAAD

SILVER

Outdoor: Immersive Experiences — Play the City, TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles

Outdoor: Standard Sites — Nissan's Follow the Ball, Lew'Lara\TBWA

Outdoor: Technology — Nissan's Follow the Ball, Lew'Lara\TBWA

Mobile: Co-Creation & User Generated Content — Welcome to @Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Design: Social Engagement — Free Democratic Party "Dark Diaries", HEIMAT

Design: Digital Design — Free Democratic Party "Dark Diaries", HEIMAT

Radio & Audio: Travel — Flight Centre Youth & Adventure, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris

Print & Publishing: Commercial Publications — Hornbach "Werkstück Edition 101", HEIMAT

Print & Publishing: Innovative Use of Print — Portrait Mode Covers, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Film Craft: Use of License/Adapted Music — Sway, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Film Craft: Cinematography — Sway, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Entertainment: Talent, Digital & Social — Blij Met Sjoerd, TBWA\Neboko

Entertainment: Online Fiction — Welcome Home, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Digital Craft: Innovative Use of Technology — The Homeless Webshop, TBWA\Belgium

Industry Craft: Print & Publishing — Morning Shift, TBWA\Thailand



Entertainment for Music: Use of Licensed/Adapted Music — Welcome Home, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

PR: Automotive — Nissan Follow the Ball, Lew'Lara\TBWA

Media: Product Integration into a Programme or Platform — Appie Today, TBWA\Neboko

Media: Leisure — Highway Gallery, TBWA\RAAD

Product Design: Product Design for Promotional Purposes — Pride Jersey, TBWA\Hakuhodo

Product Design: Medical Products — Blink to Speak, TBWA\India

Creative Data: Social Data & Insight — Breaking Ballet, TBWA\Africa

